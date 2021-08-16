AeroFarms Provides Business Update

AeroFarms, a Certified B Corporation and leader in indoor vertical farming, today provided the following business update from Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, David Rosenberg.

As we approach the close of our business combination with Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. and public listing on the Nasdaq exchange, I am pleased and proud to share that our business is progressing as planned on all fronts and we are well positioned to scale our business globally as the world leader in indoor vertical farming.

Since announcing our go public transaction with Spring Valley in March, we have executed the business with precision and announced exciting developments in new farm development, retail expansion, production expansion and R&D. Our expansion plans kicked off in April with the groundbreaking of our Danville, VA facility and our recently announced partnerships further validate and demonstrate our technological innovation and industry leadership.

Outlined below is an overview of our recent progress with links provided to relevant press releases that can be referenced for additional information:

These accomplishments reflect the passion and entrepreneurial spirit of our team, as well as our global leadership in indoor vertical farming and Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA).