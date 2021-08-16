checkAd

Advent Technologies, GM, Toyota, and Los Alamos National Laboratory Highlight the Benefit of High-Temperature PEM Fuel Cells in New Scientific Publication

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.08.2021, 14:00  |  37   |   |   

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) (“Advent”) today announced that an article co-authored by a group including Dr. Emory De Castro, Advent Technologies’ Chief Technology Officer, has been published in Joule, A Cell Press journal. The article presents the group’s perspective on near-, mid-, and long-term targets for proton conductors of heavy-duty fuel cells.

In addition to De Castro, the article was led by Craig S. Gittleman, Global Fuel Cell Business at General Motors, and included Hongfei Jia, Material Research Department at Toyota Research Institute of North America, Calum Chisholm, SAFCell, and Yu Seung Kim, Research Scientist at Los Alamos National Laboratory.

The article is titled “Proton Conductors for Heavy-Duty Vehicle Fuel Cells” and can be found in full at Joule 5, 1–18, July 21, 2021. The summary of the article can be found below:

Fuel cells utilize the chemical energy of liquid or gaseous fuels to generate electricity. As fuel cells extend their territory to include heavy-duty vehicles, new demands for proton conductors, a critical component of fuel cells, have emerged. A near-term need is ensuring the chemical and mechanical stability of proton exchange membranes to enable long lifetime vehicles. In the mid-term, achieving stable conductivity of proton conductors under hot (>100°C) and dynamic fuel cell operating conditions is desirable. In the long term, targeting high thermal stability and tolerance to water enables the utilization of high energy density liquid fuels that will increase payload space for heavy-duty vehicles.

“We are thrilled that our article was approved for submission in Joule,” commented De Castro. “The article highlights the need for Advent’s fuel cell technology due to our high-temperature proton exchange membrane (“HT-PEM”) fuel cells that leads to fulfilling our flexible ‘Any Fuel. Anywhere.’ option. Through the adoption of liquid fuel hydrogen carriers, Advent’s technology will bridge the gap in the timeline for developing a hydrogen infrastructure while offering fast fueling, increased payload space and adequate fuel storage for long-range applications in the automotive, maritime, aviation and power generation sectors.”

Seite 1 von 3
Advent Technologies Holdings Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Advent Technologies, GM, Toyota, and Los Alamos National Laboratory Highlight the Benefit of High-Temperature PEM Fuel Cells in New Scientific Publication Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) (“Advent”) today announced that an article co-authored by a group including Dr. Emory De Castro, Advent Technologies’ Chief Technology Officer, has been published in Joule, A Cell Press journal. The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hyatt to Acquire Apple Leisure Group, Expanding Global Brand Presence in Luxury Leisure Travel
Paysafe to Acquire SafetyPay
Forecasted Offshore Dry Winds Mean PG&E Might Need to Proactively Turn Off Power for Safety in ...
BlackSky and Palantir Collaboration Aids Government Agencies in Predicting Events
Southwestern Energy Announces Public Offering of $1,000,000,000 of Senior Notes
Equity Commonwealth and Monmouth Real Estate Amend Merger Agreement to Increase Value of Offer
Sierra Metals Announces Update of 10,000 Tonnes Per Day Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment ...
QAD Precision to Showcase Integrated Shipping and Global Trade Solution at the E-Commerce ...
Southwestern Energy Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitation for Senior Notes
Airspan Networks Inc. and New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. Complete Business Combination; Commences ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12.08.21Advent Technologies Reports Q2 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.08.21Advent Technologies Announces Date for Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.07.21Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. to Present at Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21Advent Technologies Launches M-ZERØ Fuel Cells to Significantly Cut Wellhead Methane Emissions
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21Advent Technologies is Nominated to be Part of the First Wave of IPCEI Hydrogen
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten