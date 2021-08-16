Genetic Technologies Enters Multi-Billion-Dollar Consumer Genomics Market

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG; NASDAQ: GENE, “Company”, “GENE”), a global leader in Genomics based tests in health, wellness and serious disease, is pleased to announce the completion of its acquisition of EasyDNA (‘the acquisition’) for US$4 million in cash and stock on August 13, 2021.

BelHealth becomes a shareholder of Genetic Technologies with 2.3% holding following completion of EasyDNA acquisition

Provides for global expansion into genomics based “Health and Wellness” in 40 countries and a significant platform for the sale and expansion of existing and future products

EasyDNA currently sells paternity, oncology and health & wellness genomics-based laboratory tests through agreements with 12 laboratories in North America, AsiaPac and Europe

Acquisition to have immediate positive impact on Genetic Technologies’ revenues and bottom line

Fully funded via cash payment of US$2.5 million and US$1.5 million of shares issued at $4.29 per ADR with a 24-month cash reserve post completion

Share based payment escrowed for six months demonstrating aligned interests

Simon Morriss, Chief Executive Officer of GENE, said, “Having completed the acquisition of EasyDNA we are now focused on integrating the team and embedding the product and platform into our existing structure. The strong alignment of this brand and platform with GENE’s planned expansion into “health and wellness” testing was critical to our decision to acquire the business of EasyDNA and will deliver solid revenue growth and expansion in the future.”

“This acquisition gives GENE the platform to immediately access the consumer genomics market in 40 countries with an estimated value of USD$2.4billion,” added Morriss. “This market is forecast to continue on a trajectory of 19.4% CAGR, reaching USD$8.1billion by 2028. This market covers Ancestry, Genetic Relatedness, Diagnostics Lifestyle, Reproductive Health, Personalized Medicine & Pharmacogenetic testing and more, in regions including North American, Europe, and Asia Pacific where EasyDNA has presence.”

Commenting on the completion of the acquisition and becoming a shareholder in Genetic Technologies, Inder Tallur, Managing Partner, BelHealth Investment Partners, said, “Genetic Technologies’ products were a natural fit for EasyDNA’s platform and product portfolio. The acquisition provides a significant opportunity to further scale the EasyDNA platform in combination with Genetic Technologies existing and future products, and we look forward to being part of this next stage of growth. We look forward to working with the team as we complete the integration process and see a very bright future within the genomics space.”