NV5 Selected for $6 Million in Geospatial Awards to Support the US Geological Survey

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of compliance, technology, engineering, and environmental consulting solutions, announced today that it has been selected by the US Geological Survey (USGS) to provide geospatial services totaling approximately $6 million to support the 3D Elevation Program (3DEP). Under these awards, NV5 Geospatial will perform over 20,000 square miles of lidar data collection and data analytics in Washington, Oregon, Arizona, and Alaska.

The goal of the USGS 3DEP program is to provide a national baseline of high-resolution, three-dimensional topographic elevation data across the United States. The elevation data provided by the 3DEP program is used to make critical decisions related to the environment, property, infrastructure, and safety.

“NV5 Geospatial has supported the 3DEP program and the local governments and private organizations that partner with USGS since the program’s inception,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5. “The contributions that NV5 Geospatial makes to the 3DEP program support flood risk management, coastal resilience, energy development, water and natural resource conservation, infrastructure management, and a host of other applications.”

