AGTC to Participate in Envision Virtual Conference East 2021 Panel Discussion

-AGTC patient advocacy executive director will address genetic testing and gene therapy for the treatment of rare retinal diseases-

GAINESVILLE, Fla., and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: AGTC), a biotechnology company conducting human clinical trials of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for the treatment of rare inherited retinal diseases (IRDs), today announced that Jill Dolgin, PharmD, Executive Director of Global Patient Advocacy, will participate in a panel discussion at the Envision Virtual Conference East 2021, August 20-21.

Dr. Dolgin will be joined by Rachelle Lin, OD, MS, FAAO, Assistant Professor at the Southern California College of Optometry at Marshall B. Ketchum University, Patrick Yoshinaga, OD, MPH, University of Southern California Doheny Eye Institute, and Ben Shaberman, MS, MA, Senior Director of Scientific Outreach and Community Engagement for the Foundation Fighting Blindness to discuss critical information needed to better understand gene therapy and genetic testing in the treatment of rare retinal diseases.

“Through our engagement with patients and their families, AGTC appreciates the challenges that each face in navigating the complexities of the IRDs beginning with genetic testing and gene therapy clinical trials. It is important to provide meaningful information to healthcare providers so they can be better advocates for their patients affected by IRDs and their families,” said Dr. Dolgin. “It is an honor to join a panel of industry experts to address the primary considerations of low vision specialists on how to best counsel patients and families to make informed treatment decisions.”

The panel, “Answers to the Most Commonly Asked Questions from Patients about Genetic Testing & Gene Therapy,” will take place on August 20 from 1:15 PM-3:15 PM CT. To register for the event, visit https://bit.ly/3yySC3G.

About AGTC
AGTC is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing genetic therapies for people with rare and debilitating ophthalmic, otologic and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. AGTC is a leader in designing and constructing all critical gene therapy elements and bringing them together to develop customized therapies that address real patient needs. AGTC’s most advanced clinical programs leverage its best-in-class technology platform to potentially improve vision for patients with an inherited retinal disease. AGTC has active clinical trials in X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) and achromatopsia (ACHM CNGB3 and ACHM CNGA3). Its preclinical programs build on the Company’s industry leading AAV manufacturing technology and scientific expertise. AGTC is advancing multiple important pipeline candidates to address substantial unmet clinical need in optogenetics, otology and CNS disorders. In recent years AGTC has entered into strategic partnerships with companies including Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology, and Bionic Sight, LLC, an innovator in the emerging field of optogenetics and retinal coding.

