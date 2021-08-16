Kiniksa Announces Launch of ARCALYST Named Patient Program

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (Nasdaq: KNSA) (“Kiniksa”), a biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of assets designed to modulate immunological pathways across a spectrum of diseases, today announced the launch of a Named Patient Program for ARCALYST, a weekly, subcutaneously-injected, recombinant fusion protein that blocks interleukin-1 alpha (IL-1α) and interleukin-1 beta (IL-1β) signaling.

The Named Patient Program for ARCALYST was launched in partnership with the specialist services company, WEP Clinical. The program is designed to ensure that physicians outside the U.S. can request ARCALYST on behalf of individual patients who have recurrent pericarditis, cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes (CAPS), or deficiency of IL-1 receptor antagonist (DIRA) but reside in countries where ARCALYST is not currently commercially available.

“We are pleased to have launched Kiniksa’s Named Patient Program for ARCALYST, which is designed to facilitate broader access to this much-needed therapeutic option,” said Sanj K. Patel, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Kiniksa. “Recurrent pericarditis, CAPS and DIRA are rare autoinflammatory diseases with limited treatment options and we are pleased to be able to take this step to support additional patients in need outside the U.S.”

For physicians who are interested in further information or who would like to request access to the ARCALYST Named Patient Program, please contact: rilonacept@wepclinical.com.

About Kiniksa

Kiniksa is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa’s portfolio of assets, ARCALYST, mavrilimumab, vixarelimab and KPL-404, are based on strong biologic rationale or validated mechanisms, target underserved conditions and offer the potential for differentiation. These assets are designed to modulate immunological pathways across a spectrum of diseases. For more information, please visit www.kiniksa.com.