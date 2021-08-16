ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 16.08.2021, 14:00 | 4 | 0 |
ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|9-Aug-21
|58,134
|671.95
|39,063,135.49
|10-Aug-21
|57,722
|676.74
|39,062,693.92
|11-Aug-21
|58,148
|671.78
|39,062,872.77
|12-Aug-21
|58,278
|670.28
|39,062,665.26
|13-Aug-21
|58,787
|664.48
|39,063,009.15
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
|Media Relations Contacts
|Investor Relations Contacts
|Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18
|Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
|Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494
|Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0