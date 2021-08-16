checkAd

ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value
9-Aug-21 58,134 671.95 39,063,135.49
10-Aug-21 57,722 676.74 39,062,693.92
11-Aug-21 58,148 671.78 39,062,872.77
12-Aug-21 58,278 670.28 39,062,665.26
13-Aug-21 58,787 664.48 39,063,009.15

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations Contacts Investor Relations Contacts
Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18 Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
  Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494
  Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771




