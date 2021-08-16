Delta 9 Reports Financials for Q2 2021

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX: DN) (OTCQX: DLTNF) (“Delta 9” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce financial and operating results for the three-month and six-month period ending June 30, 2021.

Net revenue of $16.75 million for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 29%, from $13.0 million for the same quarter last year. Sequential net revenue increased 27% versus $13.2 million for the three-month period ending March 31, 2021

Gross profit of $4.9 million for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 25%, from $3.95 million for the same quarter last year.

Net loss from operations of $(0.8) million for the second quarter of 2021 versus a loss from operations of $(0.2) million for the same quarter last year.

Adjusted EBITDA of $1.2 million for the second quarter of 2021 versus an adjusted EBITDA of $0.05 million for the same quarter last year.

The Company reported a loss per share of $0.01

Financial Highlights for the six-month period ending June 30, 2021

Net revenue of $29.98 million for the first six months of 2021, an increase of 21%, from $24.8 million for the same period last year.

Gross profit of $8.6 million for the first six months of 2021, versus $8.5 million for the same period last year.

Net loss from operations of $(4.0) million for the first six months of 2021 versus a net income from operations of $1.9 million for the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA of $1.2 million for the first six months of 2021 versus an adjusted EBITDA of $1.17 million for the same period last year.

“I am very proud of our results this quarter, with record top line revenues and our seventh consecutive quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA." said John Arbuthnot, CEO of Delta 9. “We will continue to advance our bricks and mortar and online retail business strategy. We will add new micro cultivation partners with strategic cooperation agreements that provide for a variety of services and expand our turn key Grow Pod sales into the US market. These activities are clear indicators highlighting the strength of our operations and our management team’s ability to outperform in challenging markets.”

2nd Quarter Operational Highlights

Delta 9 announced that its strategic partner Oceanic Releaf Inc. was granted five new cannabis retail store licences in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador from the Newfoundland Labrador Liquor Corporation (NLC). Delta 9 owns a 5% equity stake in Oceanics’ production facility operations, existing retail store, and retail store expansion plans and has a 20-year supply agreement with Oceanic and the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Delta 9 presented at the Benzinga Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference on Friday, June 4, 2021 and at the Money show on May 12, 2021.

Delta 9 opened its twelfth Delta 9 Cannabis retail store, and ninth cannabis store in the Province of Manitoba. Delta 9’s newest retail store is located in the City of Winnipeg. Delta 9 continues to make progress on its goal of having 20 stores open in 2021 across the Prairie provinces. Delta 9 will accomplish this through select strategic acquisition targets and laser focus on retail store build-outs at convenient and high traffic shopping locations. This growth strategy has been a successful part of the Company’s overall vertical integration strategy.





Summary of Quarterly Results:

Consolidated Statement of Net Income (Loss) Q3 2020

(Restated) Q4 2020

(Restated) Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Revenue $13,130,320 $14,149,717 $13,227,540 $16,750,695 Cost of Sales 10,058,135 7,879,094 9,539,620 11,817,720 Gross Profit Before Unrealized Gain From Changes In Biological Assets 3,072,185 6,270,623 3,687,920 4,932,975 Unrealized gain from changes in fair value of biological assets (Net) (2,648,589) (873,326) (736,225) (42,861) Gross Profit $423,596 $5,397,297 $2,951,695 $4,890,114 Expenses General and Administrative 2,472,159 3,021,465 3,517,490 2,742,066 Sales and Marketing 1,753,461 2,091,947 2,176,965 2,537,879 Share Based Compensation 776,705 353,798 501,370 413,716 Total Operating Expenses 5,002,325 $5,467,210 $6,195,825 $5,693,661 Adjusted EBITDA (Loss) 1 210,756 2,553,187 6,199 1,199,876 Income (Loss) from Operations $(4,578,729) $(69,912) $(3,244,130) $(803,547) Other Income/ Expenses (595,547) (747,084) (755,851) (736,367) Net Income (Loss) $(5,174,276) $(816,996) $(3,999,981) $(1,138,899) Basic and Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share $(0.06) $(0.01) $(0.04) $(0.01)

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, and is calculated as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense, fair value changes and other non-cash items.





Revenue by Segment Three-month period

ending June 30, 2020 Three-month period

ending March 31, 2021 Three-month period

ending June 30, 2021 Six-month period

ending June 30, 2020 Six-month period

ending June 30, 2021 Wholesale Cannabis Revenue $1,438,013 $4,317,389 $5,594,018 $4,429,312 $9,911,407 Retail Cannabis Revenue 8,203,766 9,304,916 10,037,969 14,057,783 19,342,885 Medicinal Cannabis Revenue 61,728 48,890 42,499 119,754 91,389 Revenue from Other categories B2B activities 3,068,625 186,854 1,814,858 6,046,484 2,001,712 Merchandise and cannabis devices 259,189 283,233 332,377 425,523 615,810 Other 163,020 57,707 62,647 227,486 120,354 Sub total $13,194,341 $14,198,989 $17,884,568 $25,306,342 $32,083,557 (Less) Excise Taxes (180,731) (971,449) (1,133,872) (539,326) (2,105,321) Net Revenue $13,013,610 $13,227,540 $16,750,695 $24,767,016 $29,978,236





Key Performance Indicators For the three-month period

ending June 30, 2020 For the three-month period

ending September 30, 2020 For the three-month period

ending December 31, 2020 For the three-month period

ending March 31, 2021 For the three-month period

ending June 30, 2021 Production/ Wholesale Unit Total Grams Produced 1,649,347 1,908,875 2,128,288 2,178,181 2,211,844 Direct Production Cost Per Gram* $0.96 $0.74 $0.67 $0.60 $0.65 Total Cost Per Gram** $1.08 $0.86 $0.80 $0.75 $0.80 Total Grams Released for Sale 918,129 1,156,012 1,417,096 1,184,969 1,064,273 Total Grams Sold (Medical and Recreational) 396,048 961,052 1,245,317 1,076,755 1,732,557 Avg Selling Price per Gram $3.77 $3.08 $3.57 $3.16 $3.23 Retail Unit Number of Transactions Processed 180,358 184,750 202,347 210,138 227,051 Avg Transaction Size $52.79 $49.62 $50.13 $47.79 $46.89 Unique Website Visitors (delta9.ca) 266,831 219,389 299,546 253,254 254,354

*Direct Production Cost per gram includes direct labour, nutrients, utilities, growing materials and supplies costs

**Total Cost per gram includes Direct Production Cost per gram plus processing labour, packaging, bottling, and labelling costs

A comprehensive discussion of Delta 9’s financial position and results of operations is provided in the Company’s Management Discussion & Analysis for the three-month and six-month period ending June 30, 2021 filed on SEDAR on August 16, 2021 and can be found at www.sedar.com .

2021 Second Quarter Results Conference Call

A conference call to discuss the above results is scheduled for August 16, 2021, pre-market. The conference call will be hosted that day at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time by John Arbuthnot, Chief Executive Officer, and Jim Lawson, Chief Financial Officer, followed by a question-and-answer period.

DATE: August 16, 2021 TIME: 9:00 am Eastern Time Dial in # 1-888-886-7786



REPLAY:



1-877-674-6060

Available until 12:00 midnight Eastern Time, November 16, 2021 Replay passcode: 949425 #

