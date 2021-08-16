OTONOMO TO RING THE NASDAQ OPENING BELL ON AUGUST 17, 2021

HERZLIYA, ISRAEL, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (Otonomo) (NASDAQ: OTMO), a leading provider of a pioneering vehicle data platform and marketplace, today announced that the Company’s management team will ring the opening bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square on Tuesday, August 17 at 9:00am EST to celebrate its commencement of trading.

Ben Volkow, Otonomo CEO, commented “These are exciting times for us, and we are thrilled to be here, in NYC, celebrating our impact on the transformation the automotive and mobility industry is going through, thanks to the power of data. We truly believe that this intersection of data and automotive is exceptionally important, with a great potential to impact our lives, everybody’s lives. By using data for good, we will continue to improve safety, save lives, reduce pollution and increase productivity. We are proud to enable change in the industry we serve.”