SHARC Energy’s Carbon Neutral District Energy System A Key Component of leləm̓ Development in the University Endowment Lands

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHARC International Systems Inc. (CSE: SHRC) (FSE: IWIA) (OTCQB: INTWF) ("SHARC Energy" or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its involvement in leləm̓, a master planned community in the University Endowment Lands developed by Musqueam Capital Corporation. The development’s heating and cooling needs will be met by utilizing a SHARC low-carbon wastewater energy exchange system as part of a centralized energy facility.

The project’s wastewater will collect and pass through the SHARC system, allowing for the reuse of thermal energy that would otherwise be lost to the sewer lines. By using wastewater as an energy source, the project will significantly improve the energy efficiency and reduce the carbon emissions of the community for its lifetime.

Situated on the western edge of the City of Vancouver, the 22-acre lelǝḿ development is bounded by the University Golf Course, Pacific Spirit Park, and the University of British Columbia. leləm̓, meaning home in hən̓q̓əmin̓əm̓, the language of Musqueam people, reunites the north and south of Pacific Spirit Park with a new forest heart, a brand-new community centre for the University Endowment Lands, a daycare centre and a contemporary village set amidst towering trees and walking trails, weaving multi-family living and a retail and gathering hub into a natural landscape.

“We are proud to be putting in a truly groundbreaking carbon neutral district energy system in some of the most pristine environment in the world," says Lynn Mueller, CEO of SHARC Energy. “Being in harmony with nature is a key objective for SHARC Energy.”

“Musqueam Capital Corporation is pleased to partner with SHARC to construct a sewage heat recovery plant to provide sustainable energy to 1,200 residential units planned at lelǝḿ development.  Employment of this type of technology is consistent with Musqueam’s cultural values founded on stewardship of the natural world,” says Babu Kadiyala, VP Real Estate of Musqueam Capital Corporation.

The development is consistent with the recommendations of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) which has identified low carbon district energy systems as a best practice to addressing the global climate challenge. The report states a transition to such systems, combined with energy efficiency measures, could contribute as much as 58 per cent of the carbon dioxide (CO2) emission reductions required in the energy sector by 2050 to keep global temperature rise to within 2-3 degrees Celsius.

