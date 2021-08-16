Just Energy Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Results

“Although the Company continues to see the impacts of the loss of customers last year in our financial results, our Q1 FY 2022 sales continue to validate our strategy as our mass markets RCE additions grew to 81,000 compared to 66,000 in Q4 FY 2021. We continue to see results from our increased investment in digital marketing as well as rebuilding our face-to-face retail channel following the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Scott Gahn, Just Energy’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just Energy Group Inc. (“Just Energy” or the “Company”) (TSXV:JE; OTC:JENGQ), a retail energy provider specializing in electricity and natural gas commodities and bringing energy efficient solutions, carbon offsets and renewable energy options to customers announced its first quarter results for fiscal year 2022.

“Our operational performance during the first quarter demonstrates our continued commitment to our customers, employees, partners, and our pursuit of growth in key markets”, added Mr. Gahn, continuing, “we are also continuing to work closely with our valued stakeholders towards a successful restructuring plan.”

First Quarter FY 2022 Performance

Base EBITDA decreased by 43% from the prior comparable quarter to $23.0 million due to lower Base gross margin and increased investment in digital marketing, partially offset by lower administrative, selling commission and bad debt expenses.





Base gross margin decreased by 27% from the prior comparable quarter to $99.6 million, with the decrease primarily driven by a lower customer base, unfavourable exchange rate fluctuations and favourable resettlements during the prior comparable quarter.





Total Mass Markets RCE decreased by 1% during the quarter to 1,127,000, due to the one-time 29,000 loss related to regulatory changes in New York coming into effect in April 2021. Excluding the impacts of the New York regulatory change, Total Mass Markets RCE increased by 23,000 or 2% during the quarter.





The Company ended the quarter with $184.3 million of total liquidity, comprised of cash and cash equivalents. The Company owes $154.9 million under its DIP facility and has $997.2 million of total liabilities subject to compromise. The Company also recorded $20.0 million of reorganization costs during the quarter.





Profit from continuing operations was $275.3 million, compared to a profit from continuing operations of $82.1 million during the prior comparable quarter primarily driven by unrealized gains on derivative financial instruments associated with supply contracts.





The Company continues to work with its stakeholders under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada) (“CCAA”) proceedings.

Fiscal First Quarter Financial Highlights: For the three months ended June 30 $ in thousands, except customer data Fiscal 2022 Fiscal 2021 Change Sales $608,672 $685,694 -11% Base gross margin1 $99,617 $136,279 -27% Base EBITDA1 $23,021 $40,479 -43% Unlevered free cash flow 1 $7,610 $21,897 -65% Total liquidity $184,271 $80,540 229% RCE Mass Markets count 1,127,000 1,261,000 -11% RCE Commercial count 1,734,000 1,922,000 -10%

1 See “Non-IFRS financial measures” in the MD&A

Sales : Decrease primarily driven by a decline in the customer base due to the Company’s continued strategy to increase the onboarding of high-quality customers, regulatory restrictions in Ontario, New York and California; and selling constraints in direct in-person sales channels previously posed by the COVID-19 pandemic; and by competitive pressures on pricing and COVID-19 pandemic in the commercial segment.





: Decrease primarily driven by a decline in the customer base due to the Company’s continued strategy to increase the onboarding of high-quality customers, regulatory restrictions in Ontario, New York and California; and selling constraints in direct in-person sales channels previously posed by the COVID-19 pandemic; and by competitive pressures on pricing and COVID-19 pandemic in the commercial segment. Base gross margin: Decrease was primarily driven by a lower customer base, unfavourable exchange rate fluctuations and favourable resettlements during the prior comparable quarter.





Decrease was primarily driven by a lower customer base, unfavourable exchange rate fluctuations and favourable resettlements during the prior comparable quarter. Base EBITDA: Decrease was primarily driven by lower Base gross margin and increased investment in digital marketing, partially offset by lower administrative, selling commission and bad debt expenses.





Decrease was primarily driven by lower Base gross margin and increased investment in digital marketing, partially offset by lower administrative, selling commission and bad debt expenses. Unlevered free cash flow: Decrease was primarily driven by higher payments to ERCOT associated with the February winter weather event, partially offset by the non-payment of trade and other payables subject to compromise under the CCAA.





Fiscal First Quarter Expense Detail: For the three months ended June 30 ($ thousands) Fiscal 2022 Fiscal 2021 Change Administrative expenses1 $29,770 $39,953 -25% Selling commission expenses $25,294 $35,979 -30% Selling non-commission and marketing expense $14,378 $10,981 31% Bad debt expense $7,418 $11,940 -38%

1 Includes $3.6 million of Strategic Review costs for the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

Administrative expenses: Decrease was primarily driven primarily driven by strategic review costs in the prior quarter, lower wages expense, and lower professional and legal fees.





Decrease was primarily driven primarily driven by strategic review costs in the prior quarter, lower wages expense, and lower professional and legal fees. Selling commission expenses: Decrease was primarily driven by lower sales from direct in-person channels related to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and lower commercial sales driven by competitive pressures and the COVID-19 pandemic in prior periods.





Decrease was primarily driven by lower sales from direct in-person channels related to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and lower commercial sales driven by competitive pressures and the COVID-19 pandemic in prior periods. Selling non-commission and marketing expenses: Increase was due to increased investment in digital marketing.





Increase was due to increased investment in digital marketing. Bad debt expense: Decrease was driven by lower revenues from overall lower customer base and improvements in the commercial segment.





Mass Markets Segment Performance

Operating Highlights: For the three months ended June 30 Fiscal 2022 Fiscal 2021 Change Mass Markets gross margin on added/renewed $239/RCE $273/RCE -12% Embedded gross margin1 ($ millions) $1,017 $1,204 -15% Total gross (RCE) additions 81,000 19,000 326% Attrition (trailing 12 months) 18% 22% -18% Renewals (trailing 12 months) 76% 72% 6%

1See “Non-IFRS financial measures” in the MD&A

Average Mass Markets gross margin per RCE added or renewed: The decrease was due to a change in channel mix, including lower cost of acquisition channels.

The decrease was due to a change in channel mix, including lower cost of acquisition channels. Mass Markets embedded gross margin: The decline resulted from the lower customer base and the unfavorable foreign exchange.

The decline resulted from the lower customer base and the unfavorable foreign exchange. Mass Markets gross RCE additions: The increase is due to increased investment in digital marketing and increases in direct in-person channels. The COVID-19 pandemic had substantial impacts on the three months ended June 30, 2020.

The increase is due to increased investment in digital marketing and increases in direct in-person channels. The COVID-19 pandemic had substantial impacts on the three months ended June 30, 2020. Mass Markets attrition rate: The improvements in attrition reflect the benefits of focus sales to higher quality customers and increased focus on the customer experience.

The improvements in attrition reflect the benefits of focus sales to higher quality customers and increased focus on the customer experience. Mass Markets renewal rate: The increase was driven by improved retention offerings and increased focus on the customer experience.





Mass Markets RCE Summary:

4/1/2021 Additions Attrition Failed to

renew



6/30/2021 Change Gas 262,000 6,000 (24,000) (4,000) 240,000 -8% Electricity 871,000 75,000 (39,000) (20,000) 887,000 2% Total Mass Markets RCEs 1,133,000 81,000 (63,000) (24,000) 1,127,000 -1%

Commercial Segment Performance

Operating Highlights: For the three months ended June 30 Fiscal 2022 Fiscal 2021 Change Commercial gross margin on added/renewed $86/RCE $36/RCE 139% Embedded gross margin1 ($ millions) $333 $439 -24% Total gross commercial (RCE) additions 43,000 26,000 65% Attrition (trailing 12 months) 9% 12% -25% Renewals (trailing 12 months) 49% 55% -11%

1See “Non-IFRS financial measures” in the MD&A

Average Commercial gross margin per RCE added or renewed: The increase was due to the change in mix of contracts.

The increase was due to the change in mix of contracts. Commercial embedded gross margin: The decline resulted from the lower customer base and the unfavorable foreign exchange.

The decline resulted from the lower customer base and the unfavorable foreign exchange. Commercial gross RCE additions: The increase over the prior comparable quarter reflects the substantial COVID-19 pandemic impact on the three months ended June 30, 2020.

The increase over the prior comparable quarter reflects the substantial COVID-19 pandemic impact on the three months ended June 30, 2020. Commercial attrition rate: The increase reflects the improvement in customer retention post COVID-19 pandemic.

The increase reflects the improvement in customer retention post COVID-19 pandemic. Commercial renewal rate: The decrease reflects a competitive market for Commercial renewals.





Commercial RCE Summary:

4/1/2021 Additions Attrition Failed to

renew



6/30/2021 Change Gas 413,000 4,000 (3,000) (7,000) 407,000 -1% Electricity 1,414,000 39,000 (21,000) (105,000) 1,327,000 -6% Total Commercial RCEs 1,827,000 43,000 (24,000) (112,000) 1,734,000 -5%



Supplemental Tables:

Financial and operating highlights For the three months ended June 30 (thousands of dollars, except where indicated) % increase Fiscal 2022 (decrease) Fiscal 2021 Sales $ 608,672 (11 )% $ 685,964 Base gross margin1 99,617 (27 )% 136,279 Administrative expenses2 29,770 (25 )% 39,953 Selling commission expenses 25,294 (30 )% 35,979 Selling non-commission and marketing expense 14,378 31 % 10,981 Bad debt expense 7,418 (38 )% 11,940 Reorganization costs 20,009 NMF3 - Finance costs 12,913 (41 )% 21,853 Profit from continuing operations 275,299 NMF3 82,098 Base EBITDA1 23,021 (43 )% 40,479 Unlevered free cash flow1 7,610 (65 )% 21,897 EGM Mass Market 1,017,300 (15 )% 1,203,800 EGM Commercial 332,500 (24 )% 438,700 RCE Mass Markets count 1,127,000 (11 )% 1,261,000 RCE Commercial count 1,734,000 (10 )% 1,922,000

1 See “Non-IFRS financial measures” in the MD&A.

2 Includes $3.6 million of Strategic Review costs for the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

3 Not a meaningful figure.

Balance sheet

(thousands of dollars)

As at As at 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 Assets: Cash $ 184,271 $ 215,989 Trade and other receivables, net 365,766 340,201 Total fair value of derivative financial assets 270,755 35,626 Other current assets 148,826 163,405 Total assets 1,311,278 1,091,806 Liabilities: Trade and other payables $ 945,977 $ 921,595 Total fair value of derivative financial liabilities 19,338 75,146 Total debt 623,186 655,740 Total liabilities 1,622,815 1,686,628



