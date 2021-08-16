Titanium Corporation Announces Receipt of a $1.34 Million Non-Repayable Funding Contribution Toward the CVW Horizon Project from Natural Resources Canada’s Clean Growth Program

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titanium Corporation Inc. (the "Company" or "Titanium") (TSX-V: TIC) is pleased to announce that the Company has received a non-repayable payment of $1.34 million ($1.49 million less a 10% holdback) from Natural Resource Canada’s Clean Growth Program (“Clean Growth Program”). The payment is under the Non-Repayable Contribution Agreement (“the Agreement”) for $1.96 million of funding toward the CVW Horizon Project announced on January 19, 2021. The Agreement has provided funding toward the eligible expenditures of an engineering work program, for the period from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021. The work program has included validation engineering for the CVW Horizon Project facilities, including the concentrator plant, minerals plant and transload facility and associated Class 3 engineering capital cost estimates. The payment is for the period from January 1, 2021 to March 31, 2021.



“We wish to acknowledge the valuable support of the Clean Growth Program, in advancing the commercialization of our CVW sustainable technology,” commented Scott Nelson, Titanium’s President and CEO. “The completion of Class 3 engineering and cost estimates has enabled our Company and Canadian Natural Resources Limited to focus on technical and economic analysis and potential business structures for the next phases of the project. Titanium is also updating Government funding agencies and assessing financing alternatives for the Company.”

The Clean Growth Program is a Government of Canada collaborative approach to advance clean technologies toward commercial readiness so that natural resources operations can better reduce their impacts on air, land, and water, while enhancing competitiveness and creating jobs. Titanium has also been awarded funding for the CVW Horizon Project by Sustainable Development Technology Canada, Emissions Reduction Alberta, and Environment and Climate Change Canada’s Low Carbon Economy Fund.

