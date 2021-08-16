checkAd

OverActive Media Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.08.2021, 14:00  |  17   |   |   

Strong Growth in Sponsorship Revenues as New Partners Come On Board

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OverActive Media (“OverActive” or the “Company”) (TSXV:OAM), a global sports, media and entertainment company for today’s generation of fans, is pleased to announce its financial results for the three and six-month period ended June 30, 2021. The condensed consolidated interim financial statements, notes to financial statements, and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the three and six-month period ended June 30, 2021, are available on the Company’s website at www.overactivemedia.com and under the Company's SEDAR website at  www.sedar.com. All financial figures are denominated in $000s CAD unless otherwise stated.

Q2 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2021 increased by 71% to $2,104, compared to $1,227 for the same period in 2020. In 2020, total revenue for the three months ended June 20, 2020 of $1,227 represented only 15% of 2020 FYE total revenue. We expect that a similar seasonality pattern will continue in 2021.
  • Total revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2021 increased by 56%, to $3,402, compared to $2,179 for the same period in 2020. In 2020, total revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2020 of $2,179 represented only 26% of 2020 FYE revenue. We expect that a similar seasonality pattern will continue in 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 improved by 28% to ($1,851), compared to ($2,561) for the same period in 2020, as a result of strong revenue growth.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2021 increased by 36% to ($4,282) compared to ($6,678) for the same period in 2020, a 36% improvement as a result of strong revenue growth.
  • As at June 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $15,660 compared to $5,585 as at December 31, 2020. Subsequent to the quarter, the Company secured an additional $23,034 as a result of its receipt of the gross proceeds of the brokered subscription receipt financing that was completed in connection with its qualifying transaction.

“We are delivering significant year-over-year revenue growth and generating a strong recurring revenue base from our sponsorship partners, who recognize the appeal of our team franchises to today’s generation of fans,” said Chris Overholt, CEO of OverActive Media. “Our franchise agreements with global gaming publishers entitle us to a revenue share from each league, which we typically recognize in the back half of the year. We expect solid revenue growth for the rest of the year, with a continued focus on adding globally recognized brands as long-term partners and competing at the highest level in our respective leagues.”

Seite 1 von 5
Blei jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OverActive Media Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Strong Growth in Sponsorship Revenues as New Partners Come On BoardTORONTO, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - OverActive Media (“OverActive” or the “Company”) (TSXV:OAM), a global sports, media and entertainment company for today’s generation of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TGS Management Change
Core One Labs Applauds TheraPsil on Its Submission to Health Canada
DSV, 904 - COMPLETION OF THE ACQUISITION OF AGILITY’S GLOBAL INTEGRATED LOGISTICS BUSINESS
Basilea erhält von BARDA zusätzliche USD 4.3 Mio. zur Unterstützung des ...
PowerTap Provides Update on Its Blue Hydrogen Technology and How It Fits within the Draft US ...
NB Private Equity: Total Return NAV per share Increased 1.5% During July 2021
BOSS Revolution Offers No-Fee Money Transfers and Special Calling Rates to Haiti After Destructive ...
Teck Donates $150,000 to Support British Columbia Wildfire Relief Efforts
GLE Appoints Chief Executive Officer
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
DarkPulse, Inc. Acquires Optilan, Solidifying the Company’s Operations Globally
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:15 UhrReviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrHistogen and Amerimmune Announce Additional Findings from its Phase 1 Study of Emricasan in Mild Symptomatic COVID-19 Patients
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:15 UhrMediPharm Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results and Advances Pharmaceutical Strategy; Announces new Board Chair
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
12:15 UhrII-VI Incorporated Announces Board Chair Succession
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14.08.21Apache Corporation Announces Upsizing, Expiration and Results of Cash Tender Offer for Any and All of Certain of its Outstanding Notes
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13.08.21Japan House London Unveils Creative Street Crossing Designed by Award Winning Artist Tokolo Asao
PR Newswire (engl.) | Pressemitteilungen
13.08.21SouthGobi Resources announces second quarter 2021 financial and operating results
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13.08.21Knight Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2021
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13.08.21Gofore Plc: Gofore Plc’s Half-Year Report 1 January – 30 June 2021 - Profitable growth continued
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21AXT, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Morris Young as Chairman of its Board of Directors
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten