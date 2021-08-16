OverActive Media Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Strong Growth in Sponsorship Revenues as New Partners Come On Board
TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OverActive Media (“OverActive” or the “Company”) (TSXV:OAM), a global sports, media and entertainment company for today’s generation of fans, is pleased to announce
its financial results for the three and six-month period ended June 30, 2021. The condensed consolidated interim financial statements, notes to financial statements, and Management’s Discussion and
Analysis for the three and six-month period ended June 30, 2021, are available on the Company’s website at www.overactivemedia.com and under the Company's SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. All financial figures are denominated in $000s CAD unless otherwise stated.
Q2 2021 Financial Highlights
- Total revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2021 increased by 71% to $2,104, compared to $1,227 for the same period in 2020. In 2020, total revenue for the three months ended June 20, 2020 of $1,227 represented only 15% of 2020 FYE total revenue. We expect that a similar seasonality pattern will continue in 2021.
- Total revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2021 increased by 56%, to $3,402, compared to $2,179 for the same period in 2020. In 2020, total revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2020 of $2,179 represented only 26% of 2020 FYE revenue. We expect that a similar seasonality pattern will continue in 2021.
- Adjusted EBITDA1 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 improved by 28% to ($1,851), compared to ($2,561) for the same period in 2020, as a result of strong revenue growth.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2021 increased by 36% to ($4,282) compared to ($6,678) for the same period in 2020, a 36% improvement as a result of strong revenue growth.
- As at June 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $15,660 compared to $5,585 as at December 31, 2020. Subsequent to the quarter, the Company secured
an additional $23,034 as a result of its receipt of the gross proceeds of the brokered subscription receipt financing that was completed in connection with its qualifying transaction.
“We are delivering significant year-over-year revenue growth and generating a strong recurring revenue base from our sponsorship partners, who recognize the appeal of our team franchises to today’s generation of fans,” said Chris Overholt, CEO of OverActive Media. “Our franchise agreements with global gaming publishers entitle us to a revenue share from each league, which we typically recognize in the back half of the year. We expect solid revenue growth for the rest of the year, with a continued focus on adding globally recognized brands as long-term partners and competing at the highest level in our respective leagues.”
