Net Element Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

16.08.2021   

MIAMI, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) (“Net Element” or the “Company”), a global technology and value-added solutions group that supports electronic payments acceptance in a multichannel environment including point-of-sale (“POS”), e-commerce and mobile devices, today reports its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

  • Net revenue increased to $33.3 million, as compared to $13.7 million for the same comparable period in 2020.
  • North American Transactions Solutions revenue increased to $32 million, as compared to $13 million for the same comparable quarter in 2020.
  • International Transaction Solutions revenue increased to $1.3 million, as compared to $0.74 million for the same comparable quarter in 2020.
  • Operating expenses increased to $3.1 million, as compared to $2.2 million for the same period in 2020.
  • Gross margin increased to $3.7 million, as compared to $2.2 million for the same comparable quarter in 2020.
  • Net income per share increased to $0.21, as compared to a net loss of $0.08 per share for the same comparable period in 2020.
  • Reflected in net income attributable to common stockholders for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, are two nonrecurring other income transactions totaling approximately $1.0 million. It was comprised of $0.4 million for the PPP Note debt forgiveness and $0.6 million in late fees due from Mullen in connection with the Mullen Merger Agreement.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021, Compared to the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

The Company reported a net income attributable to common stockholders of approximately $1.3 million or $0.21 per share income for the three months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to a net loss of approximately $325,000 or $0.08 per share loss for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The decrease in net loss attributable to stockholders of approximately $1.6 million was primarily due to an increase in net revenues of approximately $19.6 million and approximately $500,000 in late fees owed by Mullen during the three months ended June 30, 2021.

The following tables set forth the Company’s sources of revenues, cost of revenues and the respective gross margins for the three months ended June 30, 2021, and the same period in 2020.

    Three         Three          
    Months Ended         Months Ended         Increase /
Source of Revenues   June 30, 2021   Mix   June 30, 2020   Mix   (Decrease)
North American Transaction Solutions   $          32,015,097   96.2 %   $           12,977,536   94.6 %   $            19,037,561
International Transaction Solutions   1,276,838   3.8 %   741,073   5.4 %   535,765
Total   $          33,291,935   100.0 %   $           13,718,609   100.0 %   $            19,573,326
                         
    Three         Three          
    Months Ended   % of   Months Ended   % of   Increase /
Cost of Revenues   June 30, 2021   revenues   June 30, 2020   revenues   (Decrease)
North American Transaction Solutions   $          28,561,909   89.2 %   $           11,016,028   84.9 %   $            17,545,881
International Transaction Solutions   1,020,689   79.9 %   520,759   70.3 %   499,930
Total   $          29,582,598   88.9 %   $           11,536,787   84.1 %   $            18,045,811
                         
    Three         Three          
    Months Ended   % of   Months Ended   % of   Increase /
Gross Margin   June 30, 2021   revenues   June 30, 2020   revenues   (Decrease)
North American Transaction Solutions   $            3,453,188   10.8 %   $             1,961,508   15.1 %   $              1,491,680
International Transaction Solutions   256,149   20.1 %   220,314   29.7 %   35,835
Total   $            3,709,337   11.1 %   $             2,181,822   15.9 %   $              1,527,515

Net revenues consist primarily of service fees from transaction processing. Net revenues were approximately $33.3 million and $13.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, and the same period in 2020, respectively. The Company’s revenues, which are largely tied to processing volumes, were materially impacted beginning in the final two weeks of March 2020. Since the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2020, the Company has seen a significant recovery in its end-to-end payment volumes as some merchants began resuming their normal operations.

Cost of revenues represents direct costs of generating revenues, including commissions, mobile operator fees, interchange expense, processing and non-processing fees. Cost of revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2021, were approximately $29.6 million, as compared to approximately $11.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The increase in cost of revenues was primarily due to a significant increase in net revenues.

The gross margin for the three months ended June 30, 2021, was approximately $3.7 million, or 11.1% of net revenues, as compared to approximately $2.2 million, or 15.9% of net revenues, for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The decrease in the overall gross margin percentage was primarily the result of the competitive pressure in the industry and a large wholesale client converting their merchant processing relationship to the Company’s platform. Net Element’s wholesale platform generally provides for lower margins compared to the Company’s other products and services.

Operating Expenses Analysis:

Operating expenses were approximately $3.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $2.2 million for three months ended June 30, 2020. Operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2021, primarily consisted of selling, general and administrative expenses of approximately $2.1 million; bad debt expense of approximately $500,000; and depreciation and amortization expense of approximately $500,000. Operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2020, primarily consisted of selling, general and administrative expenses of approximately $1.4 million; bad debt expense of approximately $33,000; and depreciation and amortization expense of approximately $800,000. The net increase was primarily due to additional personnel retained to meet the demand of growth, the increase in bad debt expense due to the increase in net revenues, and fees connected with the Company’s Form S-4 filing, which were partially offset by the reduction of compensation of certain employees, consultants and executives of the Company.

The components of the Company’s selling, general and administrative expenses are reflected in the tables below.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2021, and the same period in 2020 consisted of operating expenses not otherwise delineated in the Company’s Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss, as follows:

Six months ended June 30, 2021                        
                         
Category   North American
Transaction
Solutions  		  International
Transaction
Solutions  		  Corporate Expenses
& Eliminations  		  Total 
Salaries, benefits, taxes and contractor payments   $                    912,201     $                    299,609     $                    645,363     $                 1,857,173  
Professional fees   368,954     64,137     612,976     1,046,067  
Rent   152,933     33,142     9,765     195,840  
Business development   84,601     13,335     38,055     135,991  
Travel expense   7,734     62,375     94,216     164,325  
Filing fees   -     -     46,502     46,502  
Transaction gains   -     (41,986 )   -     (41,986 )
Office expenses   104,598     11,403     45,648     161,649  
Communications expenses   63,739     57,552     76,588     197,879  
Insurance expense   -     -     83,832     83,832  
Other expenses   742     13,964     100,732     115,438  
Total   $                 1,695,502     $                    513,531     $                 1,753,677     $                 3,962,710  
                         
                         
Six months ended June 30, 2020                        
                         
Category   North American
Transaction
Solutions  		  International
Transaction
Solutions  		  Corporate Expenses
& Eliminations  		  Total 
Salaries, benefits, taxes and contractor payments   $                 1,085,541     $                    204,967     $                    669,295     $                 1,959,803  
Professional fees   161,578     88,428     496,948     746,954  
Rent   17,643     30,158     91,508     139,309  
Business development   111,349     17     5,907     117,273  
Travel expense   5,309     34,496     95,526     135,331  
Filing fees   -     -     37,338     37,338  
Transaction losses   -     76,499     -     76,499  
Office expenses   119,485     10,728     44,975     175,188  
Communications expenses   88,770     89,364     35,871     214,005  
Insurance expense   -     -     80,685     80,685  
Other expenses   428     2,103     16,305     18,836  
Total   $                 1,590,103     $                    536,760     $                 1,574,358     $                 3,701,221  
                         
Variance                        
                         
Category   North American
Transaction
Solutions  		  International
Transaction
Solutions  		   Corporate Expenses & Eliminations    Total 
Salaries, benefits, taxes and contractor payments   $                  (173,340 )   $                      94,642     $                    (23,932 )   $                  (102,630 )
Professional fees   207,376     (24,291 )   116,028     299,113  
Rent   135,290     2,984     (81,743 )   56,531  
Business development   (26,748 )   13,318     32,148     18,718  
Travel expense   2,425     27,879     (1,310 )   28,994  
Filing fees   -     -     9,164     9,164  
Transaction gains   -     (118,485 )   -     (118,485 )
Office expenses   (14,887 )   675     673     (13,539 )
Communications expenses   (25,031 )   (31,812 )   40,717     (16,126 )
Insurance expense   -     -     3,147     3,147  
Other (income) expenses   314     11,861     84,427     96,602  
Total   $                    105,399     $                    (23,229 )   $                    179,319     $                    261,489  

Salaries, benefits, taxes and contractor payments increased by approximately $200,000 on a consolidated basis for the three months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to the same three-month period ended June 30, 2020. The net increase was primarily due to additional personnel retained to meet the demand of growth offset by the reduction of compensation of certain employees, consultants and executives of the Company.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Regulation G Disclosure

To supplement its consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with United States
generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company provides additional measures of its
operating results by disclosing its adjusted net loss attributable to Net Element, Inc. stockholders.
Adjusted net loss attributable to Net Element stockholders is calculated as net income (loss) attributable to Net Element stockholders excluding noncash share-based compensation and other nonoperating, nonrecurring items. The Company discloses this amount on an aggregate and per-share basis. These measures meet the definition of non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that application of these non-GAAP financial measures is appropriate to enhance the understanding of the Company’s investors regarding its historical performance through the use of a metric that seeks to normalize period-to-period earnings. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with the comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, and June 30, 2020, is presented in the following tables.

           
   GAAP  Share-based
Compensation 		Gain on Debt
Forgiveness 		Late Fee Income  Adjusted Non-GAAP
Three Months Ended June 30, 2021          
Net income attributable to Net Element Inc stockholders $ 1,263,875   $ 11,237   $ (441,492 ) $ (559,986 ) $ 273,634  
Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 0.21   $ -   $ (0.07 ) $ (0.09 ) $ 0.05  
Basic and diluted shares used in computing earnings per share   5,966,123           5,966,123  
Three Months Ended June 30, 2020          
Net loss attributable to Net Element Inc stockholders $ (324,690 ) $ 7,500   $ -   $ -   $ (317,190 )
Basic and diluted earnings per share $ (0.08 ) $ -   $ -   $ -   $ (0.08 )
Basic and diluted shares used in computing earnings per share   4,175,148           4,175,148  
           
   GAAP  Share-based
Compensation 		Gain on Debt
Forgiveness 		Late Fee Income  Adjusted Non-GAAP
Six Months Ended June 30, 2021          
Net loss attributable to Net Element Inc stockholders $ 1,568,440   $ 22,494   $ (441,492 ) $ (1,559,961 ) $ (410,519 )
Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 0.26   $ -   $ (0.07 ) $ (0.26 ) $ (0.07 )
Basic and diluted shares used in computing earnings per share   5,944,636           5,944,636  
Six Months Ended June 30, 2020          
Net loss attributable to Net Element Inc stockholders $ (1,691,488 ) $ 45,900   $ -   $ -   $ (1,645,588 )
Basic and diluted earnings per share $ (0.41 ) $ 0.01   $ -   $ -   $ (0.40 )
Basic and diluted shares used in computing earnings per share   4,146,396           4,146,396  

 

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP measures exclude significant expenses that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements and are subject to inherent limitations.

About Net Element

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) operates a payments-as-a-service transactional and value-added services platform for small to medium enterprise ("SME") in the U.S. and selected emerging markets.   

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Net Element and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, what the ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and its variants, including the significantly more contagious Delta variant, will have on the Company, its business and its operations; whether the Company will obtain shareholder or other regulatory approvals for the consummation of the merger with Mullen Automotive, Inc., including the receipt and timing of required approvals and satisfaction of other conditions precedent to the closing of the proposed merger and the related transactions contemplated in the merger agreement; whether the Company will achieve growth or achieve its goals; and when the Company will reach profitability. Additional examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (i) Net Element's ability (or inability) to obtain additional financing in sufficient amounts or on acceptable terms when needed; (ii) Net Element's ability to maintain existing, and secure additional, contracts with users of its payment processing services; (iii) Net Element's ability to successfully expand in existing markets and enter new markets; (iv) Net Element's ability to successfully manage and integrate any acquisitions of businesses, solutions or technologies; (v) unanticipated operating costs, transaction costs and actual or contingent liabilities; (vi) the ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; (vii) adverse effects of increased competition on Net Element's business; (viii) changes in government licensing and regulation that may adversely affect Net Element's business; (ix) the risk that changes in consumer behavior could adversely affect Net Element's business; (x) Net Element's ability to protect its intellectual property; (xi) local, industry and general business and economic conditions; and (xii) adverse effects of potentially deteriorating U.S.-Russia relations, including, without limitation, over a conflict related to Ukraine, including a risk of further U.S. government sanctions or other legal restrictions on U.S. businesses doing business in Russia. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed by Net Element with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Net Element anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Net Element assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s plans and expectations as of any subsequent date.

Contact:
Net Element, Inc.
Tel. +1 (786) 923-0502
Media@NetElement.com
www.netelement.com

Corporate Communications
InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
310.299.1717 Office
Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com 





Disclaimer

