Brickell Biotech Announces Final Patient Completed Second U.S. Phase 3 Pivotal Clinical Study of Sofpironium Bromide Gel, 15% for the Treatment of Primary Axillary Hyperhidrosis

Topline results for Phase 3 pivotal Cardigan I and Cardigan II studies expected to be reported in Q4 2021

NDA submission for sofpironium bromide gel, 15% anticipated in mid-2022 pending Phase 3 outcome

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brickell Biotech, Inc. (“Brickell” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BBI), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative and differentiated prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases, today announced that the final patient has completed the Phase 3 pivotal Cardigan II study, which is evaluating sofpironium bromide gel, 15% in patients with primary axillary (underarm) hyperhidrosis. The Company expects to announce topline results for the U.S. Phase 3 pivotal Cardigan I and Cardigan II studies concurrently in the fourth quarter of 2021. Pending the outcome of these studies, the Company expects to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) for sofpironium bromide gel, 15% to the U.S. FDA in mid-2022.

“We’re excited to announce that all patients have now completed their final visits in the Cardigan I and Cardigan II studies of sofpironium bromide gel, 15% in patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis. Achieving this milestone positions us to report topline results from both studies in the fourth quarter of 2021,” said Deepak Chadha, Chief Research and Development Officer of Brickell. “We greatly appreciate the patients and investigators who participated in the Phase 3 program and look forward to receiving and releasing the results in due course.”

U.S. Phase 3 Cardigan I and Cardigan II Studies

Brickell’s U.S. Phase 3 clinical program for sofpironium bromide gel, 15% is comprised of two pivotal clinical studies, Cardigan I and Cardigan II. Each study has enrolled approximately 350 subjects nine years of age and older with primary axillary hyperhidrosis. The studies are multicenter, randomized, double-blinded, vehicle (placebo)-controlled studies evaluating the efficacy and safety of topically applied sofpironium bromide gel, 15%. Subjects applied sofpironium bromide gel, 15% or placebo to their underarms once daily at bedtime for 6 consecutive weeks, with a 2-week post-treatment follow-up. The co-primary efficacy endpoints of both studies include the proportion of subjects achieving at least a 2-point improvement on the Hyperhidrosis Disease Severity Measure-Axillary (HDSM-Ax) scale, a proprietary and validated patient-reported outcome measure, and change in gravimetric sweat production (GSP), each from baseline to end of treatment. Safety and tolerability assessments will be performed throughout the studies.

