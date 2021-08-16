checkAd

Mayfair Gold’s Fenn-Gib to become Canada’s First Carbon Neutral Gold Project

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.08.2021, 14:00  |  37   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mayfair Gold Corp. (“Mayfair” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: MFG; OTC: MFGCF) is pleased to announce plans for the 100%-owned Fenn-Gib project (“Fenn-Gib”) to become Canada’s first carbon neutral gold project. Mayfair will be partnering with a leading sustainability advisor to record carbon emissions at Fenn-Gib and the impact of the limited land clearing to design appropriate offsets for the duration of the project’s exploration phase.

Mayfair Gold President and CEO Patrick Evans commented: “The mining industry contributes approx. 3% of global CO2 emissions. Mayfair Gold, like all resource companies, has a responsibility to reduce carbon emissions from operations. We take this responsibility very seriously. Our vision is for Fenn-Gib to become Canada’s first net zero carbon gold project. Our commitment starts immediately during the project’s exploration phase and will continue as we embark on the pre-feasibility study in early 2022 for the initial mine design. As a carbon neutral gold operation, Fenn-Gib will account for all carbon emissions over the life of the project and, to the greatest extent possible, aim for zero emissions.”

To achieve carbon neutrality, Mayfair aims to design a project that relies principally on renewable energy sources. With a major Ontario hydropower line traversing the 4,800 ha Fenn-Gib property, Mayfair is well placed to take advantage of renewable energy. A high voltage transformer station is located at Ramore, a short distance to the southwest of Fenn-Gib.

For the typical conventional mine, the mobile fleet contributes approx. 50% of the greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions. The technology already exists to design and build the entire mobile fleet based on battery electric or fuel cell electric motors. Process plants contribute about 30% of GHG emissions at a conventional mine. Reliance on renewable energy, such a hydroelectric sources (which are abundant and competitively priced in northern Ontario), will make a significant contribution to reduced GHG emissions.

With engineering advances being made, it is estimated that the total cost of ownership for battery electric vehicles will be approx. 20% lower than comparable diesel vehicles. Maintenance costs are expected to be reduced up to 30%, and fuel costs reduced up to 60%. Mayfair believes the environmental and commercial benefits are strongly compelling.

Seite 1 von 3


Gold jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mayfair Gold’s Fenn-Gib to become Canada’s First Carbon Neutral Gold Project VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Mayfair Gold Corp. (“Mayfair” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: MFG; OTC: MFGCF) is pleased to announce plans for the 100%-owned Fenn-Gib project (“Fenn-Gib”) to become Canada’s first carbon …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TGS Management Change
Core One Labs Applauds TheraPsil on Its Submission to Health Canada
DSV, 904 - COMPLETION OF THE ACQUISITION OF AGILITY’S GLOBAL INTEGRATED LOGISTICS BUSINESS
Basilea erhält von BARDA zusätzliche USD 4.3 Mio. zur Unterstützung des ...
PowerTap Provides Update on Its Blue Hydrogen Technology and How It Fits within the Draft US ...
NB Private Equity: Total Return NAV per share Increased 1.5% During July 2021
BOSS Revolution Offers No-Fee Money Transfers and Special Calling Rates to Haiti After Destructive ...
Teck Donates $150,000 to Support British Columbia Wildfire Relief Efforts
GLE Appoints Chief Executive Officer
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
DarkPulse, Inc. Acquires Optilan, Solidifying the Company’s Operations Globally
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:40 UhrFalco Announces Increase to Previously Announced Bought Deal Financing
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:30 UhrFenixOro Gold Corp Now Available for Trading on Wealthsimple
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrSHARC Energy’s Carbon Neutral District Energy System A Key Component of leləm̓ Development in the University Endowment Lands
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrRio2 Limited and Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. Sign Contract for Further IXOS Mining Technology Trials
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:39 Uhrgoldinvest.de: Grönland im Fokus - Geht es jetzt bei Major Precious wieder los?
GOLDINVEST.de | Kommentare
13:38 UhrBirla Carbon kündigt das Ziel an, bis 2050 keine Kohlenstoffemissionen mehr zu verursachen
PR Newswire (dt.) | Pressemitteilungen
13:35 UhrMonarch Mining Corporation Announces the Closing of the $13.5 Million Financing with Investissement Québec
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:30 UhrDynacor Reports a New Record Quarter With Sales of $42.8 Million and a Net Income of $2.2 Million (US$0.06 Per Share) (CA$0.07) in Q2-2021 Ahead of Annual Guidance
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:30 UhrOmai Announces Appointment of John Ross as Chief Financial Officer
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:30 UhrMarathon Gold Announces 2021 Second Quarter Results
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten