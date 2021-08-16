checkAd

Sachem Capital Reports Revenue Growth of 56% for Q2 2021

Conference Call and Webcast to be held at 8:00 AM EDT on Tuesday, August 17, 2021

BRANFORD, Conn., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSE American: SACH) announces its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. The company will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time to discuss in greater detail its financial condition and operating results for the second quarter of 2021.

John Villano, CPA, the company’s Chief Executive and Chief Financial Officer stated: “We achieved solid financial performance in the second quarter of 2021, as evidenced by a 56% increase in revenue, due in large part to an increase in interest income on our loan portfolio versus the same period last year. We also achieved net income of $2.5 million and generated over $6.1 million of cash flow from operations. In addition, we have significantly enhanced our balance sheet. As of June 30, 2021, we had cash, cash equivalents and investment securities totaling approximately $106.7 million compared to $56.7 million as of December 31, 2020. This increase in our liquidity largely reflects $40.6 million of net proceeds from our Series A Preferred Stock offering and $22.9 million from the sale of common shares. This past July, we also announced a $200 million master repurchase financing facility with Churchill MRA Funding I, which is expected to further reduce our overall cost of capital and help finance the continued expansion of our lending activities. Given our strong balance sheet, we are funding larger loans than we have in the past, which we believe are secured by high quality properties owned by established developers. At the same time, we continue to expand our geographic footprint. Looking ahead, we see a favorable competitive landscape and our loan pipeline remains robust. As a result, we believe we are well capitalized to take advantage of the market demand for our loan products for the balance of 2021 and beyond.”

Results of operations – three months ended June 30, 2021

Total revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was approximately $6.7 million compared to approximately $4.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, an increase of approximately $2.4 million, or 56%. The increase is primarily attributable to the growth in lending operations. For the second quarter of 2021, interest income and origination fees were approximately $4.7 million and $832,000, respectively. In comparison, for the three months ended June 30, 2020, interest income and origination fees were approximately $3.3 million and $647,000, respectively. In the second quarter of 2021 the company had $85,000 of gains from the sale of investment securities compared to a loss of approximately $8,900 for the 2020 period. Investment income for the second quarter of 2021 increased to $180,000 compared to approximately $33,000 for the same period last year. Other income was approximately $543,000 for the second quarter of 2021, compared to approximately $283,000 for the same period last year. Finally, the company recognized a gain on the extinguishment of debt of $257,845 for the second quarter of 2021.

Total operating costs and expenses for three months ended June 30, 2021 were approximately $4.2 million compared to approximately $2.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The increase in operating costs and expenses is primarily attributable to the increase in interests expense and amortization of deferred financing costs, which, in turn, is a direct result of an increase in overall indebtedness, particularly the unsubordinated unsecured notes.

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was approximately $2.5 million, or $0.10 per share, compared to $2.3 million, or $0.10 per share for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Results of operations – six months ended June 30, 2021

Total revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was approximately $12.4 million compared to approximately $8.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, an increase of approximately 44.2%. Revenue growth for the six months ended June 30, 2020, is directly related to the increase in lending operations. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, interest income was approximately $9.2 million and origination fees were approximately $1.35 million, respectively. In comparison, for the six months ended June 30, 2020, interest income and origination fees were approximately $6.2 million and $1.2 million, respectively. Investment income was approximately $423,000 for the first six months of 2021 compared to approximately $131,000 for the same period last year. Other income was approximately $1.0 million for the first six months of 2021, compared to approximately $567,000 for the same period last year.

Total operating costs and expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2021, were approximately $7.7 million compared to $4.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The increase in operating costs and expenses is primarily attributable to the increase in the company’s unsecured, unsubordinated notes.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021, was approximately $4.7 million, or $0.20 per share, compared to $4.5 million, or $0.20 per share for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Financial Condition

At June 30, 2021, total assets were approximately $296.3 million compared to $226.7 million at December 31, 2020. The increase was due primarily to the increase in cash and cash equivalents and investment securities of $50.0 million, an increase of the mortgage loan portfolio of approximately $17.2 million, an increase in investment in partnership of approximately $1.8 million, and a net increase in property and equipment of $736,000.

Total liabilities at June 30, 2021 were approximately $150.0 million compared to $145.8 million at December 31, 2020. This increase is principally due to an increase in the line of credit of approximately $6.2 million, advances from borrowers of $1.2 million and deferred revenue of approximately $131,000 offset by decreases in dividends payable of $2.7 million, mortgage payable of $770,000 and other items.

Shareholders’ equity at June 30, 2021 was approximately $146.3 million compared to approximately $80.9 million at December 31, 2020. This increase was due primarily to net proceeds of $40.6 million from the sale of shares of our Series A Preferred Stock, net proceeds of $22.9 million from the sale of common shares and net income of approximately $4.7 million.

On July 15, 2021, the Company authorized and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share to be paid to shareholders of record as of the close of trading on the NYSE American on July 26, 2021. The dividend was paid on July 30, 2021.

Investor Conference Call

The company will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 17th, 2021 at 8:00 a.m., Eastern Daylight Time, to discuss in greater detail its financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2021, as well as its outlook for the balance of 2021.

Interested parties can access the conference call via telephone by dialing toll free 1-888-506-0062 for U.S. callers or 973-528-0011 for international callers and entering the entry code: 709814. A webcast of the call may be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2304/42490 or on Sachem’s website at https://ir.sachemcapitalcorp.com/presentations.

The webcast will also be archived on the company’s website and a telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call through Tuesday, August 31, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or 919-992-2331 for international callers and by entering replay passcode: 42490.

About Sachem Capital Corp.

Sachem Capital Corp. specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term (i.e., three years or less) secured, non­banking loans (sometimes referred to as “hard money” loans) to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation or improvement of properties located primarily in Connecticut. The company does not lend to owner occupants. The company’s primary underwriting criteria is a conservative loan to value ratio. The properties securing the company’s loans are generally classified as residential or commercial real estate and, typically, are held for resale or investment.   Each loan is secured by a first mortgage lien on real estate. Each loan is also personally guaranteed by the principal(s) of the borrower, which guaranty may be collaterally secured by a pledge of the guarantor’s interest in the borrower. The company also makes opportunistic real estate purchases apart from its lending activities. The company believes that it qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes and has elected to be taxed as a REIT beginning with its 2017 tax year.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements.   All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, strategy and plans, and our expectations for future operations, are forward-looking statements.   The words “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan,” “seek,” “intend,” “believe,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “likely,” “continue,” “design,” and the negative of such terms and other words and terms of similar expressions are intended to identify forward- looking statements.

We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs.   These forward-looking statements are subject to several risks, uncertainties and assumptions as described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2020 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Because of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements.

You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events.   Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements.   In addition, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements.   We disclaim any duty to update any of these forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements as well as others made in this press release. You should evaluate all forward-looking statements made by us in the context of these risks and uncertainties.

Investor & Media Contact:
Crescendo Communications, LLC
Email: sach@crescendo-ir.com
Tel: (212) 671-1021


(tables follow)
SACHEM CAPITAL CORP.
BALANCE SHEETS

             
    June 30, 2021   December 31, 2020
    (Unaudited)   (Audited)
Assets            
Assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 62,225,813     $ 19,408,028  
Investment securities     44,502,267       37,293,703  
Investment in partnership     1,843,398        
Mortgages receivable     172,793,975       155,616,300  
Interest and fees receivable     2,017,996       1,820,067  
Other receivables     131,175       67,307  
Due from borrowers     2,306,346       2,025,663  
Prepaid expenses     153,732       71,313  
Property and equipment, net     2,168,988       1,433,388  
Real estate owned     7,892,845       8,861,609  
Other deposits     192,646        
Deferred financing costs     88,212       72,806  
Total assets   $ 296,317,393     $ 226,670,184  
             
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity            
Liabilities:            
Notes payable (net of deferred financing costs of $4,383,186 and $4,866,058)   $ 110,143,564     $ 109,640,692  
Mortgage payable           767,508  
Line of credit     34,276,418       28,055,648  
Accrued dividends payable           2,654,977  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses     315,708       372,662  
Other loans           257,845  
Security deposits held     13,416       13,416  
Advances from borrowers     2,987,231       1,830,539  
Deferred revenue     2,230,435       2,099,331  
Notes payable     42,918       54,682  
Accrued interest     18,299       3,344  
Total liabilities     150,027,989       145,750,644  
             
Commitments and Contingencies            
             
Shareholders’ equity:            
Preferred shares - $.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 1,700,000 shares of Series A Preferred Stock issued and outstanding     1,700        
Common stock - $.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 26,733,213 and 22,124,801 issued and outstanding     26,733       22,125  
Paid-in capital     147,362,456       83,814,376  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (137,802 )     (25,992 )
Accumulated deficit     (963,683 )     (2,890,969 )
Total shareholders' equity     146,289,404       80,919,540  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 296,317,393     $ 226,670,184  


SACHEM CAPITAL CORP.
STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(unaudited)

                           
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended  
    June 30,    June 30,   
    2021     2020     2021     2020  
Revenue:                          
Interest income from loans   $ 4,682,295     $ 3,265,677     $ 9,213,528     $ 6,167,083  
Investment income     180,120       33,162       422,811       130,678  
Income from partnership investment     36,868             54,241        
Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities     85,471       (8,925 )     (43,968 )     437,159  
Origination fees     831,893       647,499       1,349,321       1,158,555  
Late and other fees     61,970       21,099       97,899       35,880  
Processing fees     43,410       39,665       79,385       86,123  
Rental income (loss), net     (9,398 )     29,456       (5,214 )     40,184  
Debt forgiveness     257,845             257,845        
Other income     543,421       283,009       1,000,230       567,283  
Total revenue     6,713,895       4,310,642       12,426,078       8,622,945  
                           
Operating costs and expenses:                          
Interest and amortization of deferred financing costs     2,505,234       1,152,302       4,969,989       2,302,255  
Professional fees     251,170       110,104       482,928       242,413  
Compensation, fees and taxes     812,143       388,075       1,404,230       732,569  
Exchange fees     12,465             24,795       7,272  
Other expenses and taxes     23,506       6,534       45,314       35,238  
Depreciation     21,263       14,688       40,865       30,971  
General and administrative expenses     248,308       127,460       407,916       267,674  
Loss on sale of real estate     14,962             17,096       4,460  
Impairment loss     294,000       245,000       319,000       495,000  
Total operating costs and expenses     4,183,051       2,044,163       7,712,133       4,117,852  
Net income     2,530,844       2,266,479       4,713,945       4,505,093  
                           
Other comprehensive (loss) gain                          
Unrealized (loss) gain on investment securities     (104,316 )     221,449       (111,810 )     86,067  
Comprehensive income   $ 2,426,528     $ 2,487,928     $ 4,602,135     $ 4,591,160  
Basic and diluted net income per common share outstanding:                          
Basic   $ 0.10     $ 0.10     $ 0.20     $ 0.20  
Diluted   $ 0.10     $ 0.10     $ 0.20     $ 0.20  
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:                          
Basic     24,851,010       22,117,301       23,503,679       22,117,301  
Diluted     24,857,897       22,117,301       23,507,685       22,117,301  


SACHEM CAPITAL CORP.
STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
(unaudited)

             
    Six Months Ended
    June 30, 
    2021     2020  
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES            
Net income   $ 4,713,945     $ 4,505,093  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:            
Amortization of deferred financing costs and bond discount     502,872       235,913  
Write-off of deferred financing costs     72,806        
Depreciation expense     40,865       30,971  
Stock based compensation     62,319       8,214  
Impairment loss     319,000       495,000  
Loss on sale of real estate     17,096       4,460  
Loss (gain) on sale of marketable securities     43,968       (437,159 )
Debt forgiveness     (257,845 )      
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:            
(Increase) decrease in:            
  Interest and fees receivable     (197,929 )     (186,094 )
  Other receivables     (63,868 )     25,000  
  Due from borrowers     (280,683 )     (597,776 )
  Prepaid expenses     (82,419 )     (48,441 )
  Deposits on property and equipment           71,680  
(Decrease) increase in:            
  Accrued interest     14,955       (144 )
  Accounts payable and accrued expenses     (56,954 )     51,836  
  Deferred revenue     131,104       (346,855 )
  Advances from borrowers     1,156,692       163,933  
Total adjustments     1,421,979       (529,462 )
NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES     6,135,924       3,975,631  
             
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES            
Purchase of investment securities     (85,471,393 )     (17,428,603 )
Proceeds from the sale of investment securities     78,107,144       17,940,198  
Purchase of interest in investment partnership     (1,843,398 )      
Proceeds from sale of real estate owned     919,014       1,762,775  
Acquisitions of and improvements to real estate owned     (286,346 )     (1,027,533 )
Purchase of property and equipment     (776,465 )     (62,567 )
Security deposits held           5,616  
Principal disbursements for mortgages receivable     (75,190,172 )     (42,303,747 )
Principal collections on mortgages receivable     58,012,498       25,417,062  
Costs in connection with investment activities     (192,646 )      
NET CASH USED FOR INVESTING ACTIVITIES     (26,721,764 )     (15,696,799 )
             
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES            
Proceeds from line of credit     6,220,770        
Repayment of mortgage payable     (767,508 )     (8,181 )
Principal payments on notes payable     (11,764 )     (10,031 )
Dividends paid     (5,441,636 )     (2,654,076 )
Financings costs incurred     (88,212 )     (58,353 )
Proceeds from other loans           257,845  
Proceeds from issuance of common shares, net of expenses     22,878,849        
Proceeds from issuance of Series A Preferred Stock, net of expenses     40,613,126        
NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES     63,403,625       (2,472,796 )
             
NET INCREASE(DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS     42,817,785       (14,193,964 )
             
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS- BEGINNING OF YEAR     19,408,028       18,841,937  
             
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD   $ 62,225,813     $ 4,647,973  
             
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOWS INFORMATION            
Interest paid   $ 4,479,800     $ 2,066,341  




Disclaimer

