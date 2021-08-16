checkAd

B2Digital to Feature in Six-Part TV Series Airing on Fox Business, Bloomberg, and Newsmax

TAMPA, FL, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – B2Digital Incorporated (the “Company” or “B2Digital”) (OTCMKTS:BTDG), the premier development league for mixed martial arts (“MMA”), is excited to announce the upcoming airing of a six-part TV series on FMW Media’s “New To The Street” business TV show that features interviews with B2Digital’s CEO, Greg P. Bell.

All six episodes of the series will air on Fox Business, Bloomberg, and Newsmax over coming months, to be announced. The first episode will air tomorrow, August 17 at 10:30 p.m. PST on Fox Business Network.

The next five airings of Episode 1 in the new series will air as follows:

  • Tuesday, August 17 at 10:30 p.m. PST on Fox Business Network
  • Sunday, August 22 at 10:00 a.m. EST on Newsmax
  • Monday, August 23 at 10:30 p.m. PST on Fox Business Network
  • Saturday, August 28 at 6:00 p.m. EST on Bloomberg
  • Sunday, August 29 at 10:00 a.m. EST on Newsmax

Jane King is the host of New To The Street. Jane will talk to Greg about B2’s strong progress over the past year in mobilizing growth in both of the Company’s core segments – The B2 Fighting Series and The ONE More Gym Official B2 Training Facilities Network – and how brand development in each of these segments feeds into operational growth in the other. The show will also cover how the Company has expanded on the asset side through acquisitions and how this strategic growth is set to continue and likely accelerate in coming quarters.

Bell commented, “New To The Street has a massive syndicated reach and we look forward to the opportunity to leverage their platform to tell our exciting story to their large, sophisticated investor audience. We are coming off our best month and our best quarter in Company history. And things appear to be pointed steeply uphill from here in terms of both organic and strategic growth, so this is a tremendous time to gain additional exposure.”

FMW Media’s "New To The Street" TV brand is one of the longest-running U.S and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programs running today. Through its network of syndication, FMW programming reaches an estimated 540 million homes across US and international markets.

About B2Digital Inc.

B2Digital (OTC: BTDG) is the premier development league for mixed martial arts (“MMA”). The Company operates in two major branded segments: The B2 Fighting Series and The ONE More Gym Official B2 Training Facilities Network. The Company primarily derives revenues from live event ticket sales, pay-per-view ticket sales, content media marketing, and fitness facility memberships.

