AzurRx BioPharma Announces Appointment of Terry Coelho to its Board of Directors

Ms. Coelho currently serves as the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. During her more than 30-year career, Ms. Coelho has held numerous senior level financial and operational positions at both emerging and publicly-traded, global companies, highlighted by tenures with leading global organizations including Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Mars, Incorporated, Sealed Air Corporation, and Diversey, Inc.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (“AzurRx” or the “Company”) ( NASDAQ: AZRX ), a company specializing in the development of targeted non-systemic, therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, today announced the appointment of Terry Coelho to its Board of Directors effective immediately. The appointment increases the size of AzurRx’s Board to seven members.

“Adding an individual of Terry’s talent and extensive executive experience to AzurRx’s Board of Directors is an achievement for our company and our shareholders,” said James Sapirstein, Chairman, President and CEO of AzurRx. “Terry brings to AzurRx unrivaled financial and operational experience, which will be critical to our growth and long-term success. On behalf of the Board, I am pleased to welcome Terry to AzurRx and look forward to benefitting from her knowledge and expertise.”

Ms. Coelho joined BioDelivery Sciences in January 2019 and previously served as the Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Prior to her tenure at BioDelivery Sciences, Ms. Coelho served as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer at Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ: BCPC) from October 2017 to October 2018. From September 2017 to October 2017, she served as Chief Operating Officer for Diversey, Inc., a multibillion-dollar global private equity carve-out from Sealed Air, and held senior finance positions at Diversey Care from October 2014 through August 2017, including as Chief Financial Officer for Diversey Care. Ms. Coelho has also served in other senior finance leadership roles, including Global Head of Oncology Development Finance at Novartis from 2007 to 2014. Ms. Coelho earned an MBA in Finance from IBMEC in Brazil and Bachelor of Arts degrees in Economics and International Relations, summa cum laude, from The American University School of International Service in Washington, DC. She has led Women’s Networking ERGs and is a founding Steering Committee Member of the CFO Leadership Council – Charlotte chapter.