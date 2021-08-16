checkAd

Rio2 Limited and Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. Sign Contract for Further IXOS Mining Technology Trials

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.08.2021, 14:00  |  51   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE U.S. OR OVER U.S. NEWSWIRES

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (CSE:SIXW) (OTCQB:ATURF) (FSE:AHUH) (“Sixth Wave or SIXW or Company”) and Rio2 Limited (“Rio2) (TSXV:RIO) (OTCQX: RIOFF) (BVL: RIO) are pleased to announce the signing of a contract (“Contract”) which provides for the continuation of testing of SIXW’s patented IXOS purification polymer (the “IXOS Mining Technology”) at Rio2’s Fenix Gold Project in Chile using Rio2’s nearby Lince Infrastructure facilities. The Contract follows successful completion of testing done on representative samples of ore from Rio2’s Fenix Gold Project at Sixth Wave’s Salt Lake City, Utah facility undertaken pursuant to the non-binding Letter of Intent (“LOI”) entered into between Sixth Wave and Rio2 in September 2020. See Sixth Wave’s and Rio2’s joint press release dated September 14, 2020 for additional information regarding the LOI. The move to near-site testing represents a significant step forward, and investment by the two companies, in the trial test project.

Under the terms of the LOI, Rio2 sent representative ore samples from its Fenix Gold Project to Sixth Wave for testing and analysis. The testing confirmed that IXOS Mining Technology outperformed activated carbon on several key metrics including gold adsorption efficiency, ease of elution, and overall adsorption kinetics. A comprehensive costs/benefit analysis was performed using the data obtained in the laboratory testing along with ongoing testing performed by Rio2 on activated carbon as part of their pilot operations. The analysis also detailed the expected plant size, potential CAPEX and OPEX savings, and expansion capability/pathways. IXOS polymer is reusable and the potential for favorable usage life over activated carbon especially with scaling agents in the mine’s water source provided sufficient encouragement that the project should proceed to the next phase of test work.

Sixth Wave will perform recovery tests from leach solution using its IXOS Mining Technology and the leaching columns already commissioned and utilized by Rio2 to evaluate adsorption kinetics and other parameters. Testing is expected to start in Q4 2021, post winter months, assuming that current COVID-19 restrictions in Chile will abate. The testing will include 50 days of on-site operation of the system under a variety of testing scenarios to validate IXOS performance and determine additional details regarding the cost/benefit analysis. Tests with a parallel set of activated carbon columns will allow for direct comparison between the two adsorbents under common testing conditions. Potential positive environmental impact and reduced carbon footprint (CO2 emissions) of using IXOS over activated carbon for the process plant will also be explored during this phase of the project. The IXOS Mining Technology operates at significantly reduced power consumption with fewer reagents than activated carbon. Therefore, opportunities exist for enhancing Rio2’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) posture should IXOS Mining Technology continue to show advantages in overall process efficiency.

Seite 1 von 5


Gold jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rio2 Limited and Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. Sign Contract for Further IXOS Mining Technology Trials NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE U.S. OR OVER U.S. NEWSWIRES HALIFAX, Nova Scotia and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (CSE:SIXW) (OTCQB:ATURF) (FSE:AHUH) (“Sixth Wave or SIXW or Company”) and …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TGS Management Change
Core One Labs Applauds TheraPsil on Its Submission to Health Canada
DSV, 904 - COMPLETION OF THE ACQUISITION OF AGILITY’S GLOBAL INTEGRATED LOGISTICS BUSINESS
Basilea erhält von BARDA zusätzliche USD 4.3 Mio. zur Unterstützung des ...
PowerTap Provides Update on Its Blue Hydrogen Technology and How It Fits within the Draft US ...
NB Private Equity: Total Return NAV per share Increased 1.5% During July 2021
BOSS Revolution Offers No-Fee Money Transfers and Special Calling Rates to Haiti After Destructive ...
Teck Donates $150,000 to Support British Columbia Wildfire Relief Efforts
GLE Appoints Chief Executive Officer
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
DarkPulse, Inc. Acquires Optilan, Solidifying the Company’s Operations Globally
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:40 UhrFalco Announces Increase to Previously Announced Bought Deal Financing
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:30 UhrFenixOro Gold Corp Now Available for Trading on Wealthsimple
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrSHARC Energy’s Carbon Neutral District Energy System A Key Component of leləm̓ Development in the University Endowment Lands
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrMayfair Gold’s Fenn-Gib to become Canada’s First Carbon Neutral Gold Project
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:39 Uhrgoldinvest.de: Grönland im Fokus - Geht es jetzt bei Major Precious wieder los?
GOLDINVEST.de | Kommentare
13:38 UhrBirla Carbon kündigt das Ziel an, bis 2050 keine Kohlenstoffemissionen mehr zu verursachen
PR Newswire (dt.) | Pressemitteilungen
13:35 UhrMonarch Mining Corporation Announces the Closing of the $13.5 Million Financing with Investissement Québec
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:30 UhrDynacor Reports a New Record Quarter With Sales of $42.8 Million and a Net Income of $2.2 Million (US$0.06 Per Share) (CA$0.07) in Q2-2021 Ahead of Annual Guidance
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:30 UhrOmai Announces Appointment of John Ross as Chief Financial Officer
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:30 UhrMarathon Gold Announces 2021 Second Quarter Results
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten