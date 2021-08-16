Data Storage Corporation Reports 76% Increase in Revenue for the Second Quarter of 2021

Chuck Piluso, CEO of Data Storage Corporation, stated, “I am pleased to report we achieved a 76% increase in revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to the same period last year. Specifically, we reported growth across all of our product lines, and expect to maintain strong organic growth going forward. Specifically, revenue for Infrastructure & Disaster Recovery/Cloud Services increased 25%; revenue for Equipment and Software increased 208%; revenue for Managed Services increased 269%; and revenue for Nexxis VoIP services increased 19%. We attribute this success to an increase in monthly subscription revenue and additional sales from the Flagship Solutions merger.”

“As a leading provider of IBM solutions, managed services and cloud solutions, Flagship’s offerings and established customers are highly complementary to our business. It’s also important to note that the increase in reported revenue for the second quarter of 2021 includes just one month of Flagship results, June, since we completed the merger on May 31, 2021. Looking ahead, we see substantial opportunities to cross-sell solutions across Data Storage and Flagship’s respective clients. We are also benefitting from other synergies following the acquisition, which we believe will help drive further operational efficiency across the organization.”

“Given our expanded offering following the acquisition, we realigned our sales and marketing strategy to focus more heavily on four key verticals, where we have particularly strong sector expertise and see significant growth opportunities. These verticals include sports, banking & finance, healthcare, and government. Although we will still focus on opportunities in other sectors, we believe this new strategy will help accelerate our organic growth. Overall, we believe we are well positioned. The target marketplace for Infrastructure as a Service and Disaster Recovery as a Service is estimated at over one million logical partitions, virtual servers, in this mission critical technical environment. Our goal for the remainder of 2021 is to increase our presence in the IBM Power infrastructure cloud and business continuity marketplace and to further enhance our position as a leader in this market.”

“Finally, we have significantly enhanced our balance sheet. We ended the second quarter of 2021 with approximately $3.1 million of cash and cash equivalents after payments for the acquisition of Flagship. Since the end of the second quarter, we generated an additional $3.4 million in net proceeds from the exercise of warrants and raised $7.6 million through our recent registered direct in July. As a result, we believe we are positioned to execute on our organic growth strategy, as well as explore opportunistic and accretive acquisitions.”

Financial Results

Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $3.5 million, an increase of 76%, compared to $2.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to additional sales from the Flagship merger and an increase in software and equipment sales, and Infrastructure & Disaster Recovery/Cloud Services.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2021 were $1.6 million compared to $1.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The increase in expenses was primarily attributable to increases in salaries, professional fees, and advertising expenses as a result of the Flagship merger.

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $135,500 or $0.03 per share, as compared to $183,000 or $0.05 per share for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Conference Call

The Company plans to host a conference call at 11:00 AM Eastern Time on Monday, August 16, 2021, to discuss the Company’s financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, as well as corporate progress and other developments.

The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll free 888-506-0062 for U.S. callers or for international callers +1 973-528-0011 and using entry code: 518430. A webcast of the call may be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2763/42513 , or on the Company’s Investor Relations section of the website, ir.datastoragecorp.com.

A webcast replay of the call will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations section of the website (ir.datastoragecorp.com) through August 16, 2022. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through August 30, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering conference ID: 42513.

DATA STORAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,076,120 $ 893,598 Accounts receivable (less allowance for doubtful accounts of $59,067 and $30,000 in 2021 and 2020, respectively) 1,558,716 554,587 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 392,489 239,472 Total Current Assets 5,027,325 1,687,657 Property and Equipment: Property and equipment 6,327,875 7,845,423 Less—Accumulated depreciation (4,177,560 ) (5,543,822 ) Net Property and Equipment 2,150,315 2,301,601 Other Assets: Goodwill 13,216,040 3,015,700 Operating lease right-of-use assets 198,549 241,911 Other assets 72,153 49,310 Intangible assets, net 391,662 455,935 Total Other Assets 13,878,404 3,762,856 Total Assets $ 21,056,044 $ 7,752,114 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 1,547,763 $ 979,552 Dividend payable — 1,115,674 Deferred revenue 431,047 461,893 Line of credit — 24 Finance leases payable 174,110 168,139 Finance leases payable related party 973,245 1,149,403 Operating lease liabilities short term 106,102 104,549 Contingent Consideration 4,950,000 — Note payable 481,977 374,871 Total Current Liabilities 8,664,244 4,354,105





Note payable long term — 107,106 Operating lease liabilities long term 102,407 147,525 Finance leases payable, long term 167,694 247,677 Finance leases payable related party, long term 597,408 974,743 Total Long Term Liabilities 867,509 1,477,051 Total Liabilities 9,531,753 5,831,156 Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred stock, Series A par value $.001; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 0 and 1,401,786 shares issued and outstanding in 2021 and 2020, respectively — 1,402 Common stock, par value $.001; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 4,862,352 and 3,213,486 shares issued and outstanding in 2021 and 2020, respectively 4,862 3,213 Additional paid in capital 27,276,653 17,745,785 Accumulated deficit (15,657,208 ) (15,734,737 ) Total Data Storage Corp Stockholders’ Equity 11,624,307 2,015,663 Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiary (100,016 ) (94,705 ) Total Stockholder’s Equity 11,524,291 1,920,958 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 21,056,044 $ 7,752,114





DATA STORAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Sales $ 3,528,249 $ 2,005,625 $ 6,102,940 $ 4,104,335 Cost of sales 2,021,324 1,140,421 3,442,223 2,356,538 Gross Profit 1,506,925 865,204 2,660,717 1,747,797 Selling, general and administrative 1,602,311 988,266 2,720,718 1,864,892 Income (loss) from Operations (95,386 ) (123,062 ) (60,001 ) (117,095 ) Other Income (Expense) Interest income 2 — 4 20 Interest expense (46,623 ) (43,679 ) (81,670 ) (90,139 ) Gain on contingent liability — 350,000 — 350,000 Loss on disposal of equipment (29,732 ) — (29,732 ) — Gain on forgiveness of debt 307,300 — 307,300 — Total Other Income (Expense) 230,947 306,321 195,902 259,881 Income before provision for income taxes 135,561 183,259 135,901 142,786 Provision for income taxes — — — — Net Income 135,561 183,259 135,901 142,786 Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiary 3,552 7,487 5,311 13,550 Net Income attributable to Data Storage Corp 139,113 190,746 141,212 156,336 Preferred Stock Dividends (24,800 ) (35,041 ) (63,683 ) (69,227 )





Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 114,313 $ 155,705 $ 77,529 $ 87,109 Earnings per Share – Basic $ 0.03 $ 0.05 $ 0.02 $ 0.03 Earnings per Share – Diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.05 $ 0.02 $ 0.03 Weighted Average Number of Shares - Basic 3,981,402 3,213,485 3,607,909 3,212,822 Weighted Average Number of Shares - Diluted 4,118,989 3,357,589 3,611,242 3,356,926





DATA STORAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



