Avinger OCT-Guided Technologies Featured at AMP 2021

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR), a commercial-stage medical device company marketing the first and only intravascular image-guided, catheter-based system for diagnosis and treatment of Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD), today announced presentations featuring the Company's Lumivascular, OCT-guided, technologies at the annual AMP (Amputation Prevention Symposium) conference occurring last week.

AMP focuses on education and technologies for treating critical limb ischemia (CLI), an advanced stage of PAD, in patients facing a life-altering amputation. The conference features lectures by internationally recognized faculty, live case symposia, hands-on workshops, and exhibits supporting the mission of amputation prevention.

Dr. Jaafer Golzar, an interventional cardiologist and endovascular specialist with Advocate Medical Group and Avinger's Chief Medical Officer, was a member of faculty and invited to present during the session "Atherectomy & CLI: Why Does CLI Need Atherectomy?". Dr. Golzar shared case experience and outcomes with Avinger's Pantheris SV and new Tigereye image-guided catheters and highlighted upcoming clinical data releases for Avinger's atherectomy catheters in his presentation "OCT-Directed Atherectomy: The Latest Update".

Avinger's Pantheris OCT-guided atherectomy catheters were also featured in a hands-on Atherectomy Workshop held at the conference, during which demonstrations were conducted and physicians were able to experience Pantheris in an arterial atherectomy model.

Commenting on his presentation at the AMP conference and new tools to treat critical limb ischemia, Dr. Golzar noted, "Onboard OCT-guidance provides tremendous benefits for the treatment of below-the-knee lesions and difficult-to-treat applications. Given the robust safety profile and ability to optimally debulk lesions, I believe Pantheris SV represents the most advanced tool available to treat patients suffering from critical limb ischemia with the goal of preventing the need for amputation. Future data releases from Avinger's IMAGE-BTK trial assessing Pantheris SV in below-the-knee interventions and the INSIGHT in-stent restenosis trial should further validate the safety and efficacy of OCT-guided therapy in prospective, multi-center settings."

