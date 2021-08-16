Capstone Green Energy's (NASDAQ: CGRN) United Kingdom Integrated Remanufacturing Facility Expands its Global Remanufacturing, Training, and Support Capabilities

VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Capstone Green Energy Corporation (www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com) (NASDAQ:CGRN), formerly Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ:CPST) ("Capstone" or the "Company"), announced today …

VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Capstone Green Energy Corporation (www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com) (NASDAQ:CGRN), formerly Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ:CPST) ("Capstone" or the "Company"), announced today the completion of the grid interconnect expansion at the UK Integrated Remanufacturing Facility which allows for the building and testing of Capstone's C200 engines. Expanding the operations at the UK facility is fundamental for the long term support of Capstone's established and growing sustainable energy fleet in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East & Africa) region. Located a short distance south of London and close to UK's major shipping infrastructure, Capstone's strategically located Gosport facility plays an increasingly important role in supporting the growth and expansion of the global microturbine fleet, as well as the rental program, which is a critical component of the Company's Energy as a Service (EaaS) business line. The construction of individual test cells and an increased grid export capacity agreement of 500kW marks a significant milestone in the UK operation's expanded capability to remanufacture C200 powerheads, in addition to remanufacturing the C200 recuperators.