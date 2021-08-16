checkAd

Capstone Green Energy's (NASDAQ: CGRN) United Kingdom Integrated Remanufacturing Facility Expands its Global Remanufacturing, Training, and Support Capabilities

VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Capstone Green Energy Corporation (www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com) (NASDAQ:CGRN), formerly Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ:CPST) ("Capstone" or the "Company"), announced today the completion of the grid interconnect expansion at the UK Integrated Remanufacturing Facility which allows for the building and testing of Capstone's C200 engines. Expanding the operations at the UK facility is fundamental for the long term support of Capstone's established and growing sustainable energy fleet in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East & Africa) region.

Located a short distance south of London and close to UK's major shipping infrastructure, Capstone's strategically located Gosport facility plays an increasingly important role in supporting the growth and expansion of the global microturbine fleet, as well as the rental program, which is a critical component of the Company's Energy as a Service (EaaS) business line. The construction of individual test cells and an increased grid export capacity agreement of 500kW marks a significant milestone in the UK operation's expanded capability to remanufacture C200 powerheads, in addition to remanufacturing the C200 recuperators.

From an original footprint of 3,000 square feet in 2009 to the current 19,000 square feet expanded facility, the UK operation has evolved from a warehouse for aftermarket parts and hub for field support, to a fully integrated remanufacturing facility capable of serving the EMEA region's future build requirements for Capstone's flagship C200 engines. Taking recent possession of the adjacent building also marks the start of a trade-in program for a region with a legacy fleet to upgrade to the more efficient Signature Series product. The added floor space will accommodate a state-of-the-art training suite for in classroom and hands-on training for regional Distributors fulfilling their need to reduce travel costs while staying product-current and maintaining vital coverage.

"Continuing to invest in our UK operation is critical to Capstone's key objectives to reduce and drive down freight dependency and offset manufacturing costs through our remanufacturing program. In parallel, we are improving response times for all our existing Distributor partners and growing our Energy as a Service (EaaS) business as we expand the global rental fleet," said Darren Jamison, Capstone's President and Chief Executive Officer "By adding complex remanufacturing processes, the UK facility now mirrors the Capstone US-based testing facilities. These capabilities will accelerate Capstone's ability to provide parts and services to EMEA and improve future aftermarket margins" added Mr. Jamison.

