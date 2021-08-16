RAFAEL (RFL) STOCKHOLDER ALERT - Andrews & Springer LLC Is Seeking More Cash for Shareholders of Rafael Holdings, Inc.     

Andrews & Springer LLC, a boutique securities class action law firm focused on representing shareholders nationwide, is investigating potential breach of fiduciary duty claims against the Board of Directors of Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RFL) (“Rafael Holdings” or the “Company”) relating to the merger of the Company with Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Rafael Pharmaceuticals”), a privately-held company. The two parties have announced that they reached an agreement in principle pursuant to which Rafael Pharmaceuticals will merge with Rafael Holdings through the issuance of Class B shares. Under the terms of the agreement, Rafael Pharmaceuticals’ shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.1245 Class B shares of Rafael Holdings for each share of Rafael Pharmaceuticals owned. Upon completion of the merger, Rafael Pharmaceuticals will own approximately 48% of the combined company.

Andrews & Springer’s investigation so far has revealed that Rafael Holdings’ existing Class B shareholders will be unfairly diluted as a result of the merger. Our Firm's investigation also has discovered that the merger appears to have significant conflicts of interest, thus making the process and consideration unfair.