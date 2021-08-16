checkAd

Exelixis and Invenra Expand Collaboration to Discover and Develop Novel Biologics in Oncology

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.08.2021, 14:05  |  59   |   |   

Exelixis, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXEL) and Invenra, Inc. today announced that they have expanded their discovery and licensing collaboration to include an additional 20 oncology targets. The augmented partnership builds on the two companies’ ongoing collaboration and license agreement to discover and develop mono-specific and multi-specific antibodies for incorporation into novel biologics to treat cancer, which was originally announced in May 2018 and expanded in October 2019.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210816005189/en/

“We’re very pleased with the successful relationship we’ve had with Invenra to-date and look forward to expanding our existing collaboration to include additional oncology targets,” said Peter Lamb, Ph.D., Executive Vice President, Scientific Strategy and Chief Scientific Officer of Exelixis. “As Exelixis seeks to build a differentiated next-generation pipeline in oncology, we’re leveraging Invenra’s expertise in antibody and bispecific discovery to provide key building blocks for potential future Exelixis biologics, including antibody-drug conjugates. Our expanded collaboration with Invenra accelerates and deepens our work together and furthers Exelixis’ mission to pursue cancer therapies that help patients live longer and recover stronger.”

Under the terms of this newly expanded collaboration, Exelixis has agreed to pay Invenra an upfront fee of $15.0 million, as well as additional fees and funding for the option to nominate up to 20 additional targets in oncology. Invenra will be eligible for development, regulatory, and commercial milestones, as well as tiered royalties on net sales of any approved products. Exelixis will own all antibody sequences discovered from the collaboration for all therapeutic uses in oncology and any other disease areas. The expanded collaboration also provides Exelixis with an option to obtain development and commercialization rights to certain of Invenra’s future internal pipeline programs, in exchange for an opt-in fee.

“We believe the continued success of our collaboration with the Exelixis team speaks to the quality of our unique and versatile antibody discovery platform, and we are proud to continue to support the Exelixis oncology pipeline,” said Roland Green, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Invenra. “Additionally, we expect that the financial support provided to us by Exelixis will allow Invenra to further expand our research capabilities and advance our pipeline, including our best-in-class tumor selective Treg depleter, as we aim to harness the human immune response and optimize therapies to address a broader range of cancers.”

Seite 1 von 4
Exelixis Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Exelixis and Invenra Expand Collaboration to Discover and Develop Novel Biologics in Oncology Exelixis, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXEL) and Invenra, Inc. today announced that they have expanded their discovery and licensing collaboration to include an additional 20 oncology targets. The augmented partnership builds on the two companies’ ongoing …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hyatt to Acquire Apple Leisure Group, Expanding Global Brand Presence in Luxury Leisure Travel
Paysafe to Acquire SafetyPay
Forecasted Offshore Dry Winds Mean PG&E Might Need to Proactively Turn Off Power for Safety in ...
BlackSky and Palantir Collaboration Aids Government Agencies in Predicting Events
Southwestern Energy Announces Public Offering of $1,000,000,000 of Senior Notes
Equity Commonwealth and Monmouth Real Estate Amend Merger Agreement to Increase Value of Offer
Southwestern Energy Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitation for Senior Notes
Sierra Metals Announces Update of 10,000 Tonnes Per Day Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment ...
QAD Precision to Showcase Integrated Shipping and Global Trade Solution at the E-Commerce ...
Airspan Networks Inc. and New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. Complete Business Combination; Commences ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12.08.213 Top-Aktien, die dich im August (und darüber hinaus) reicher machen könnten
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
05.08.21Exelixis Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21Exelixis Announces U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review the Supplemental New Drug Application for CABOMETYX (cabozantinib) for Patients with Previously Treated Radioactive Iodine-Refractory Differentiated Thyroid Cancer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.07.21Die besten Aktien, die du für 20 Euro kaufen kannst
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
22.07.21Exelixis to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, August 5, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten