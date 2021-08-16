QAD Precision to Showcase Integrated Shipping and Global Trade Solution at the E-Commerce Operations Summit

“We have seen e-commerce volumes skyrocket over the past 18 months. E-Commerce shippers need new and scalable solutions to help them deal with these challenges,” said QAD Precision President Corey Rhodes. QAD Precision’s multi-carrier, multi-modal global transportation and compliance solution enables e-commerce enterprises to optimize their shipping operations, whether they ship parcels or pallets, as well as inbound or outbound.”

QAD Precision, an industry-leading provider of global trade management and transportation execution solutions, will attend the E-Commerce Operations Summit August 17-18, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. QAD Precision is a division of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ: QADA) (NASDAQ: QADB).

Jeff Flanagan, Global Account Executive with QAD Precision will be on-site along with Solution Consultant Ian Berman.

“We are very pleased to return to trade shows and to take part in the E-Commerce Operations Summit, which is a very timely event,” said Flanagan. “As we have seen in recent years, the impact of e-commerce has spread far beyond retail. Shippers are under ever greater pressure to ship their goods as quickly as possible. At the same time, shipping costs are increasing. Drop by booth 403 to see how we can help you.”

About QAD Precision – Trusted Global Trade and Transportation Execution

QAD Precision, a division of QAD Inc., provides industry-leading global trade compliance, and multi carrier transportation execution solutions from a single, integrated platform. An ISO-certified company, QAD Precision’s scalable and extensible solution easily integrates with existing ERP and WMS solutions. Industry leaders in every region of the world rely on QAD Precision’s global support centers to leverage thousands of carrier services and manage millions of global trade and shipping transactions every day. For more information about QAD Precision, visit www.qadprecision.com.

About QAD – Enabling the Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise

QAD Inc. is a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud. Global manufacturers face ever-increasing disruption caused by technology-driven innovation and changing consumer preferences. In order to survive and thrive, manufacturers must be able to innovate and change business models at unprecedented rates of speed. QAD calls these companies Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprises. QAD solutions help customers in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high tech and industrial manufacturing industries rapidly adapt to change and innovate for competitive advantage.