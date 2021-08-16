checkAd

Walgreens Launches Industry-First myWalgreens Credit Card Program – The Credit Card That Pays Well to Stay Well

Walgreens (Nasdaq: WBA) today introduced the new myWalgreens Credit Card program, featuring two industry-first retail health and wellness credit cards, issued by Synchrony Bank (NYSE: SYF). The myWalgreens Mastercard and the myWalgreens Credit Card are the first ever of their kind to reward more personalized wellbeing choices and offer industry-leading rewards at more than 9,000 Walgreens locations, Walgreens.com, Duane Reade stores, via the Walgreens mobile app, and wherever Mastercard is accepted.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210816005237/en/

myWalgreens Credit Card (Photo: Business Wire)

“Today’s launch of the myWalgreens Credit Card is just the beginning in the evolution and expansion of our financial services offerings,” said Maria Smith, vice president of payments & financial services at Walgreens. “Most credit cards reward customers for what they buy, but not how they live. The myWalgreens Credit Card aims to change that through building upon the strength of our myWalgreens loyalty platform and app experience, while cardholders can earn up to 10 percent Walgreens Cash rewards for making healthy choices when they use their myWalgreens Credit Card to make purchases in-store and online.”

“Synchrony is proud to deepen our health and wellness expertise by partnering with Walgreens and to bring the myWalgreens Credit Card to market,” said Alberto Casellas, chief executive officer and executive vice president, Synchrony Health and Wellness. “Now more than ever, consumers are focused on living well and this card offers a dynamic, new customer experience designed to meet their unique needs – a personalized experience that makes saving, shopping and focusing on wellness easier and more rewarding.”

Healthy Rewards and a Simplified Digital-Led Experience

The new myWalgreens Credit Card offers consumers a simple and unique experience that provides savings on future health and wellness purchases.

Valuable Walgreens Cash rewards on Purchases:

  • myWalgreens Credit Card cardholders can earn 10% Walgreens Cash rewards on eligible Walgreens-branded products and 5% Walgreens Cash rewards on all other eligible brands and pharmacy purchases.
  • myWalgreens Mastercard cardholders also earn 3% Walgreens Cash rewards on all eligible grocery and health and wellness purchases outside of Walgreens and including healthcare provider visits, and 1% Walgreens Cash rewards on eligible purchases wherever Mastercard is accepted.
  • Cardholders will earn $25 in Walgreens Cash rewards when they make their first purchase within 45 days of opening an account

Digital-Led Features Deliver Innovative Customer Experiences:

Wertpapier


