FireEye Advances XDR Platform to Arm Security Operations Teams

The FireEye XDR platform provides native security protections for Endpoint, Network, Email, and Cloud with a focus on improving organizations’ capabilities for controlling incidents from detection to response. FireEye Helix unifies the security operations platform by providing next-generation security incident and event management (SIEM), security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR), and correlation capabilities along with threat intelligence powered by Mandiant.

“Our superior knowledge of threats and the adversary is unmatched. Hands down, I believe we manage the best XDR platform in business by integrating threat intelligence into an advanced detection engine which is delivered centrally and extensibly via the cloud,” said Bryan Palma, EVP of FireEye Products. “Our XDR platform translates insight to action across more than 600 security technologies. FireEye XDR furthers our mission to relentlessly protect our customers.”

FireEye’s Helix native cloud design provides an improved analyst experience allowing for the seamless integration of disparate security tools regardless of vendor or data source. FireEye’s XDR platform is best suited for enterprise and mid-market security operations teams that are increasingly at risk from cyber attacks due to an array of factors including sophistication of threats, suboptimal security tool management, and personnel shortages.

Over the next few quarters, the FireEye Products business plans to introduce new features to the FireEye XDR platform including enhanced Endpoint cloud capabilities, FireEye Helix upgraded dashboards and threat graphing capabilities, additional support for leading third-party security tools, and continued integration with the Mandiant Advantage platform which includes Automated Defense.

“Forward-thinking security and risk leaders are looking to defend their enterprises in ways that can reduce complexity and upfront investment, while at the same time speeding the time it takes to detect and respond to pervasive threats,” said Jon Oltsik, Senior Principal Analyst and ESG Fellow. “Leveraging an approach to XDR built on threat intelligence can help security leaders improve efficacy and avoid becoming the next headline.”

FireEye XDR Available Today

The FireEye XDR Platform is available today and includes FireEye Helix and any combination of FireEye products including Endpoint, Network, Email, and Cloud delivered via cloud subscription licenses with per user or by data consumption options.

