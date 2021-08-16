checkAd

FireEye Advances XDR Platform to Arm Security Operations Teams

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), the intelligence-led security company, today introduced FireEye XDR, a unified platform designed to help security operations teams strengthen threat detection, accelerate response capabilities, and simplify investigations.

FireEye's XDR Architecture (Graphic: Business Wire)

The FireEye XDR platform provides native security protections for Endpoint, Network, Email, and Cloud with a focus on improving organizations’ capabilities for controlling incidents from detection to response. FireEye Helix unifies the security operations platform by providing next-generation security incident and event management (SIEM), security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR), and correlation capabilities along with threat intelligence powered by Mandiant.

“Our superior knowledge of threats and the adversary is unmatched. Hands down, I believe we manage the best XDR platform in business by integrating threat intelligence into an advanced detection engine which is delivered centrally and extensibly via the cloud,” said Bryan Palma, EVP of FireEye Products. “Our XDR platform translates insight to action across more than 600 security technologies. FireEye XDR furthers our mission to relentlessly protect our customers.”

FireEye’s Helix native cloud design provides an improved analyst experience allowing for the seamless integration of disparate security tools regardless of vendor or data source. FireEye’s XDR platform is best suited for enterprise and mid-market security operations teams that are increasingly at risk from cyber attacks due to an array of factors including sophistication of threats, suboptimal security tool management, and personnel shortages.

Over the next few quarters, the FireEye Products business plans to introduce new features to the FireEye XDR platform including enhanced Endpoint cloud capabilities, FireEye Helix upgraded dashboards and threat graphing capabilities, additional support for leading third-party security tools, and continued integration with the Mandiant Advantage platform which includes Automated Defense.

“Forward-thinking security and risk leaders are looking to defend their enterprises in ways that can reduce complexity and upfront investment, while at the same time speeding the time it takes to detect and respond to pervasive threats,” said Jon Oltsik, Senior Principal Analyst and ESG Fellow. “Leveraging an approach to XDR built on threat intelligence can help security leaders improve efficacy and avoid becoming the next headline.”

Learn more in the blog: Introducing FireEye Extended Detection and Response (XDR)

A Flexible XDR Solution Born from the Front Lines of Threat Detection and Response https://www.fireeye.com/blog/products-and-services/2021/08/introducing ...

FireEye XDR Available Today

The FireEye XDR Platform is available today and includes FireEye Helix and any combination of FireEye products including Endpoint, Network, Email, and Cloud delivered via cloud subscription licenses with per user or by data consumption options.

FireEye XDR Resources

About FireEye, Inc.

FireEye is the intelligence-led security company. Working as a seamless, scalable extension of customer security operations, FireEye offers a single platform that blends innovative security technologies, nation-state grade threat intelligence, and world-renowned Mandiant consulting. With this approach, FireEye eliminates the complexity and burden of cyber security for organizations struggling to prepare for, prevent, and respond to cyber attacks. FireEye has over 10,100 customers across 103 countries, including more than 50 percent of the Forbes Global 2000.

2021 FireEye, Inc. All rights reserved. FireEye and Mandiant are registered trademarks or trademarks of FireEye, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brands, products, or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

