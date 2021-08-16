Water Ways Receives a $CAD900,000 New Project in Vietnam

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Water Ways Technologies Inc. (TSXV: WWT) (" Water Ways " or the " Company "), a global provider of Israeli-based agriculture technology, providing water irrigation solutions to agricultural producers announces that the Company has received an order to deliver a Medjool date growing and cultivation project in Vietnam. The agreement was signed with a Vietnamese company that will grow the Medjool dates. The Company's expected revenue valued at CAD$900,000 and includes the following services:

Planning the cultivation of the dates;

Delivering the Medjool date young plants; and

Designing the irrigation and fertilization system.



Ohad Haber, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The Medjool date is considered superior to other varieties, full of minerals, vitamins, antioxidants, and fibers. For the first time, we are delivering a complete cultivation project. Our ability to provide the know-how to grow Medjool dates will create a strong foothold for us in Vietnam's agriculture market."

According to the Israeli Export Institute three out of every four Medjool dates consumed in the world last year, were grown in Israel. In addition, Israel annually produces between 65% and 75% of all Medjool dates exported globally, and dates have become a major growth driver for the Israeli agriculture sector.

