checkAd

Water Ways Receives a $CAD900,000 New Project in Vietnam

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.08.2021, 14:08  |  62   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Water Ways Technologies Inc. (TSXV: WWT) ("Water Ways" or the "Company"), a global provider of Israeli-based agriculture technology, providing water irrigation solutions to agricultural producers announces that the Company has received an order to deliver a Medjool date growing and cultivation project in Vietnam. The agreement was signed with a Vietnamese company that will grow the Medjool dates. The Company's expected revenue valued at CAD$900,000 and includes the following services:

  • Planning the cultivation of the dates;
  • Delivering the Medjool date young plants; and
  • Designing the irrigation and fertilization system.

Ohad Haber, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The Medjool date is considered superior to other varieties, full of minerals, vitamins, antioxidants, and fibers. For the first time, we are delivering a complete cultivation project. Our ability to provide the know-how to grow Medjool dates will create a strong foothold for us in Vietnam's agriculture market."

According to the Israeli Export Institute three out of every four Medjool dates consumed in the world last year, were grown in Israel. In addition, Israel annually produces between 65% and 75% of all Medjool dates exported globally, and dates have become a major growth driver for the Israeli agriculture sector.

About Water Ways Technologies

Water Ways Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a global provider of Israeli-based agriculture technology, providing water irrigation solutions to agricultural producers. Water Ways Technologies competes in the global irrigation water systems market with a focus on developing solutions with commercial applications in the micro and precision irrigation segments of the overall market. At present, Water Ways Technologies' main revenue streams are derived from the following business units: (i) Projects Business Unit; and (ii) Component and Equipment Sales Unit. Water Ways Technologies is capitalizing on the opportunities presented by micro and smart irrigation, while also making a positive mark on society by making these technologies more widely available, especially in developing markets such as Africa and Latin America and developed markets such as China and Canada. Water Ways Technologies irrigation projects include vineyards, Cotton fields, Apple and Orange orchards, Blueberries, Medical Cannabis, fresh produce cooling rooms and more, in over 15 countries.

Seite 1 von 3
Baumwolle jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Water Ways Receives a $CAD900,000 New Project in Vietnam NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Water Ways Technologies Inc. (TSXV: WWT) ("Water Ways" or the "Company"), a global provider of Israeli-based …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TGS Management Change
Core One Labs Applauds TheraPsil on Its Submission to Health Canada
DSV, 904 - COMPLETION OF THE ACQUISITION OF AGILITY’S GLOBAL INTEGRATED LOGISTICS BUSINESS
Basilea erhält von BARDA zusätzliche USD 4.3 Mio. zur Unterstützung des ...
PowerTap Provides Update on Its Blue Hydrogen Technology and How It Fits within the Draft US ...
NB Private Equity: Total Return NAV per share Increased 1.5% During July 2021
BOSS Revolution Offers No-Fee Money Transfers and Special Calling Rates to Haiti After Destructive ...
Teck Donates $150,000 to Support British Columbia Wildfire Relief Efforts
GLE Appoints Chief Executive Officer
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
DarkPulse, Inc. Acquires Optilan, Solidifying the Company’s Operations Globally
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
11.08.21Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Small Cell Lung Cancer Ifenprodil Research Program and Appoints Dr. William North as Lead Consultant
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
09.08.21Water Ways Announces Fulfillment of All Conditions to Its Recently Announced Oversubscribed Private Placement Closings for Gross Proceeds Equal to CAD$4.44M
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
06.08.21Technical Trading: Kurzfristiger Trade in Baumwolle
René Wolfram | Chartanalysen
05.08.21Avex bringt T-Shirt aus 100 % Hanffasern auf den Markt
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21Aqua Metals Announces Successful Completion of 3rd Generation Aqualyzer
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
02.08.21Backpacks That Give Back: Vera Bradley Supports Blessings in a Backpack to Help Feed Children in Need This Back-to-School Season
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21Aqua Metals Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21Aqua Metals Signs Definitive Agreement with ACME Metal Enterprise to Deploy AquaRefining Technology in Taiwan
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21Aqua Metals to Receive Final $5.25M Insurance Payment; Total Collections Reach $30.25M
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21Water Ways Technologies Announces Oversubscribed Private Placement of CAD$4.44M and Escrow Closing of Second Tranche
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten