ARCA biopharma to Present at the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit on August 18th

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARCA biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ABIO), a biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to developing genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases, today announced that Jeff Dekker, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit being held August 17-18, 2021.



ARCA is scheduled to present on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 1:15 PM ET. Management will be available for one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay at: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ERJdeAK7QtKvTBMwC5gpcg .