Xeriant Expands Advisory Board with Former DOD NAVAIR Executive

Robert Carullo was involved with 27 Navy/Marine aircraft programs including the Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey Tiltrotor

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant, Inc. (OTC PINK: XERI) (“the Company” or “Xeriant”), an aerospace technology company, announced today the appointment of Robert Carullo to the Company’s Advisory Board. Mr. Carullo brings decades of experience in aircraft development programs, defense contracting, and the sourcing, assessment and integration of innovative aerospace technologies from academia, industry and government agencies.



“Mr. Carullo’s extensive industry contacts, technical expertise and background in aircraft program management will be invaluable as we execute our plans in the Advanced Air Mobility space. Robert is a strong proponent of vertical lift aircraft for civilian applications and the emerging technologies that support their development. One of his most notable projects was the V-22 Osprey, which is still the only production tiltrotor in the world,” commented Keith Duffy, CEO of Xeriant, Inc.