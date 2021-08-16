checkAd

Xeriant Expands Advisory Board with Former DOD NAVAIR Executive

Robert Carullo was involved with 27 Navy/Marine aircraft programs including the Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey Tiltrotor

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant, Inc. (OTC PINK: XERI) (“the Company” or “Xeriant”), an aerospace technology company, announced today the appointment of Robert Carullo to the Company’s Advisory Board. Mr. Carullo brings decades of experience in aircraft development programs, defense contracting, and the sourcing, assessment and integration of innovative aerospace technologies from academia, industry and government agencies.     

“Mr. Carullo’s extensive industry contacts, technical expertise and background in aircraft program management will be invaluable as we execute our plans in the Advanced Air Mobility space. Robert is a strong proponent of vertical lift aircraft for civilian applications and the emerging technologies that support their development. One of his most notable projects was the V-22 Osprey, which is still the only production tiltrotor in the world,” commented Keith Duffy, CEO of Xeriant, Inc.

Over his impressive career with the Naval Air System Command (NAVAIR) and the Office of Naval Research, Mr. Carullo has held leadership positions on numerous aviation technology projects, coordinating R&D efforts across government agencies, institutions and corporate entities to successfully achieve Department of Defense (DOD) objectives. At NAVAIR Lakehurst, the largest Naval Aviation facility in the Northeastern U.S., he was Supervisory Program Manager of International Sales, overseeing a $1.0 billion budget, including 27 Allied Aircraft Programs. During his seven years on site at Boeing Helicopters as the DOD’s Technical Representative for the V-22 Tiltrotor Full Scale Development Program, he led a 21-person team tasked with providing preliminary approval of data for NAVAIR and source information for continued Congressional funding. During this period, he founded the National Tiltrotor Technology Coalition that focused on leveraging the V-22 program to develop a civil tiltrotor.  

“Converging breakthroughs across the spectrum of scientific and engineering disciplines are dramatically impacting the development of next-generation aircraft platforms, transforming how we travel, deliver goods or conduct warfare,” stated Robert Carullo. “I look forward to working with the Xeriant team at this exciting time in our industry.”

