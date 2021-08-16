checkAd

Scheme of Arrangement Becomes Effective

BRISBANE, Australia, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Further to its announcement on Friday, 13 August 2021, Galaxy Resources Limited (ASX: GXY) (Galaxy) is pleased to announce that it has today lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) a copy of the orders of the Supreme Court of Western Australia (Orders) approving its merger with Orocobre Limited (ASX:ORE, TSX:ORL) (Orocobre), pursuant to which Orocobre will acquire all of the shares in Galaxy (Galaxy Shares) by way of a scheme of arrangement (Scheme). As a result, the Scheme is now legally effective.

A copy of the Orders lodged with ASIC is included as Annexure A to this announcement.

Suspension of Trading

It is expected that Galaxy Shares will be suspended from trading on ASX at close of trading today, Monday, 16 August 2021.

Scheme Consideration

Galaxy shareholders who hold Galaxy Shares at the Scheme record date (being 5.00 pm (AWST) on Wednesday, 18 August 2021) (Scheme Record Date) will receive 0.569 new fully paid ordinary shares in Orocobre for each Galaxy Share held at the Scheme Record Date (Scheme Consideration), in accordance with the terms of the Scheme.

It is expected that the Scheme will be implemented, and the Scheme Consideration will be issued to Galaxy Shareholders, on Wednesday, 25 August 2021.

Scheme Timetable

The key dates remaining for the Scheme are set out below.

New Orocobre Shares commence trading on ASX on a deferred settlement basis Tuesday, 17 August 2021
Scheme Record Date Wednesday, 18 August 2021 at 5.00 pm
Implementation Date Wednesday, 25 August 2021
New Orocobre Shares commence trading on ASX on a normal settlement basis Thursday, 26 August 2021

Note: All times and dates in the above timetable are references to the time and date in Perth, Western Australia (AWST). All dates are indicative only. Galaxy reserves the right to vary the times and dates set out above. Any changes to the above timetable will be announced on ASX and notified on Galaxy's website at www.gxy.com.

