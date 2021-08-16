DSV, 907 - MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCEMENT
Company Announcement No. 907
Pursuant to section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act and Section 50 of the Danish Companies Act, we hereby announce that:
Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P (“Agility”) has on 16 August 2021 informed DSV Panalpina that, Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P (“Agility”) holds 19,170,868 shares in DSV Panalpina A/S, corresponding to 7.98% of the entire share capital and voting rights in DSV Panalpina.
Contacts
Investor Relations
- Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92, flemming.o.nielsen@dsv.com
Yours sincerely,
DSV Panalpina A/S
Attachment
