checkAd

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. Announces Collaboration with EBRIS Foundation for Planned Phase 2 Study of Larazotide for the Treatment of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) Resulting from COVID-19

Autor: Accesswire
16.08.2021, 14:15  |  49   |   |   

-Study May Proceed Letter Received from FDA Under Investigator IND--EBRIS plans to initiate Phase 2a trial in MIS-C in Q4 2021 at Massachusetts General Hospital for Children--Translational evidence reported previously in Journal of Clinical …

-Study May Proceed Letter Received from FDA Under Investigator IND-

-EBRIS plans to initiate Phase 2a trial in MIS-C in Q4 2021 at Massachusetts General Hospital for Children-

-Translational evidence reported previously in Journal of Clinical Investigation detailing larazotide's mechanism in addressing MIS-C-

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) (the "Company"), a clinical-stage company pioneering novel treatments for people with rare or debilitating digestive diseases by studying unique GI biology, today announced a collaboration with the European Biomedical Research Institute of Salerno, Italy (EBRIS) to study larazotide for the treatment of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C). Larazotide is a novel first-in-class tight junction regulator that the Company currently has in Phase 3 clinical development for adults with celiac disease.

MIS-C is a rare and serious complication of COVID-19 with symptoms that resemble those of Kawasaki disease, potentially including persistent fever, gastrointestinal symptoms, myocardial dysfunction and cardiogenic shock with ventricular dysfunction in the setting of multisystem inflammation.

Following receipt of a Study May Proceed letter from the FDA under a recently filed Investigator IND, EBRIS now plans to initiate a Phase 2a study in MIS-C in Q4 2021.The study intends to evaluate the use of larazotide in a group of children through a randomized placebo-controlled trial at Massachusetts General Hospital for Children led by pediatric pulmonologist Lael Yonker, M.D. Earlier this year, Dr. Yonker and a team of researchers announced unexpected findings published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation indicating that the dangerous hyperinflammatory response in MIS-C known as the "cytokine storm" may be triggered several weeks after acute viral infection when virus particles persisting in the gut migrate into the bloodstream.

Larazotide, which promotes tight junction assembly, was used to test the hypothesis that the drug could mitigate migration of viral particles out of the gut through compromised junctions, thereby diminishing the magnitude of the hyperinflammatory response characteristic of MIS-C. The Phase 2a study is intended as a randomized, controlled trial, which, if successful, could lead to discussions between 9 Meters, EBRIS and regulators as to the best path forward to continue to develop larazotide in this setting.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. Announces Collaboration with EBRIS Foundation for Planned Phase 2 Study of Larazotide for the Treatment of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) Resulting from COVID-19 -Study May Proceed Letter Received from FDA Under Investigator IND--EBRIS plans to initiate Phase 2a trial in MIS-C in Q4 2021 at Massachusetts General Hospital for Children--Translational evidence reported previously in Journal of Clinical …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Empower Clinics Unveils “The Medi-Collective” National Clinic Brand, Logos, Trademarks and ...
Link Global Technologies Signs a Definitive Agreement to Begin Building the Initial 10MW Site With ...
SPI Energy Strengthens Solar4America Team with Appointment of Former Tesla/Solar City Sales ...
i3 Energy PLC Announces Operational and Financial Update
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers Assigns Review Officer to Pebble Administrative Appeal
Southern Energy Corp. First Day of Dealings on AIM
Charlie's Holdings Reports Continued Operating and Financial Improvements for Second Quarter 2021
QOEG Announces B2B Partnership with Nova Pathway Immigration
SUIC’s Investments and Participates in the Pre-IPO Financing of Sinoway International, Joining ...
Graphex Group Limited (GRFXY) Announces Corporate Update
Titel
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Bird River Resources Inc. and Faraday Energy Inc. Announce the Extension of the Proposed Business ...
Jumia Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Yunhong CTI Ltd. Announces Agreement to Sell its Flexo Universal Business
Management Update
Adcore Revenue Increases 250% YoY for Second Quarter 2021
ZincX Resources Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB Market
Empower Clinics Provides Corporate Update On National Clinic Expansion
Naturally Splendid Orders Fourth Container of NATERA Plant Based Foods
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Six Advisers With Focus Firms Named to the 2021 List of Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Komo Plant-Based Foods Appoints Plant-Based Veteran Sherrie Bobojevic to Advisory Board
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units