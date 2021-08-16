9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. Announces Collaboration with EBRIS Foundation for Planned Phase 2 Study of Larazotide for the Treatment of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) Resulting from COVID-19

-Study May Proceed Letter Received from FDA Under Investigator IND--EBRIS plans to initiate Phase 2a trial in MIS-C in Q4 2021 at Massachusetts General Hospital for Children--Translational evidence reported previously in Journal of Clinical …

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) (the "Company"), a clinical-stage company pioneering novel treatments for people with rare or debilitating digestive diseases by studying unique GI biology, today announced a collaboration with the European Biomedical Research Institute of Salerno, Italy (EBRIS) to study larazotide for the treatment of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C). Larazotide is a novel first-in-class tight junction regulator that the Company currently has in Phase 3 clinical development for adults with celiac disease.

MIS-C is a rare and serious complication of COVID-19 with symptoms that resemble those of Kawasaki disease, potentially including persistent fever, gastrointestinal symptoms, myocardial dysfunction and cardiogenic shock with ventricular dysfunction in the setting of multisystem inflammation.

Following receipt of a Study May Proceed letter from the FDA under a recently filed Investigator IND, EBRIS now plans to initiate a Phase 2a study in MIS-C in Q4 2021.The study intends to evaluate the use of larazotide in a group of children through a randomized placebo-controlled trial at Massachusetts General Hospital for Children led by pediatric pulmonologist Lael Yonker, M.D. Earlier this year, Dr. Yonker and a team of researchers announced unexpected findings published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation indicating that the dangerous hyperinflammatory response in MIS-C known as the "cytokine storm" may be triggered several weeks after acute viral infection when virus particles persisting in the gut migrate into the bloodstream.

Larazotide, which promotes tight junction assembly, was used to test the hypothesis that the drug could mitigate migration of viral particles out of the gut through compromised junctions, thereby diminishing the magnitude of the hyperinflammatory response characteristic of MIS-C. The Phase 2a study is intended as a randomized, controlled trial, which, if successful, could lead to discussions between 9 Meters, EBRIS and regulators as to the best path forward to continue to develop larazotide in this setting.