Vaccinex Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Patients are currently being screened and enrolled in two studies of pepinemab as monotherapy in Alzheimer’s disease and in combination with KEYTRUDA in Metastatic Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma (HNSCC)

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaccinex, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCNX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a differentiated approach to treating cancer and neurodegenerative disease through the inhibition of SEMA4D, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 and provided a corporate update.

“During the second quarter and subsequent period, we achieved significant milestones by initiating clinical trials in both Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and metastatic head and neck cancer (HNSCC). We believe that successfully advancing these programs will demonstrate the versatility of pepinemab’s mechanism of action in serious diseases in which SEMA4D overexpression is implicated,” stated Maurice Zauderer, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer.

“With respect to our Huntington’s disease (HD) program, we believe the results of our completed Phase 2 SIGNAL study support potential cognitive benefit of treatment with pepinemab. 1) treatment with pepinemab significantly improved cognition as reflected in the HD-Cognitive Assessment Battery Composite score (p=0.007). 2) Patients demonstrated significant improvement (p=0.029) in a measure of apathy severity that has previously been reported to correlate with cognition in HD as well as in Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease. 3) FDG-PET, a measure of brain metabolic activity, indicated significant positive treatment effect in the majority of brain regions examined in patients with HD. Multiple clinical studies in AD have shown that decline in FDG-PET correlates with cognitive decline and FDG-PET is accepted as a biomarker of clinical progression in AD. As previously indicated, we are actively engaged in partnering discussions to initiate a definitive Phase 3 study in HD.

Pepinemab Clinical Updates: