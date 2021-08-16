Murchison Confirms Widespread Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Surface Mineralization at Its PYC Target with Grades up to 1.27% Nickel Equivalent (2.59% Copper Equivalent)

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Murchison Minerals Ltd. ("Murchison" or the "Company") (TSXV:MUR) is pleased to announce that it has received assay results from its June prospecting program at the PYC target area on the 100%-owned HPM …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Murchison Minerals Ltd. ("Murchison" or the "Company") (TSXV:MUR) is pleased to announce that it has received assay results from its June prospecting program at the PYC target area on the 100%-owned HPM (Haut-Plateau de la Manicouagan) property in Quebec. These results, shown in Figure 1, confirm widespread nickel-copper-cobalt surface mineralization across the entirety of the traced 1.7 km strike length of sulphide mineralization (see June 29, 2021 release). The results are from grab samples and short backpack drill core samples, featuring assays as high as 1.27% Nickel Equivalent or 2.59% Copper Equivalent (0.79% Ni, 0.14% Cu, 0.15% Co) from 0.83 metres of backpack drill core. The assay results also confirm mineralization south-east of the PYC target at the newly discovered Dix showing, which assayed as high as 0.90% Nickel Equivalent or 1.83% Copper Equivalent (0.44% Ni, 0.39% Cu, 0.10% Co) from 0.45 metres of backpack drill core. (Note: the backpack drill core samples are being treated as grab samples only used to collect non-weathered sample material.)

The prospecting results confirm that the PYC target is highly prospective for hosting large-tonnage nickel-copper-cobalt mineralization within a large, semi-massive, pyrrhotite body. The prospecting included the collection of 49 litho-geochemical samples, with 38 of the samples exceeding 0.3% Copper Equivalent (see Figure 1 and Table 1). Murchison has applied for permits to conduct a fall drill program to extensively test PYC.

Murchison's VP Exploration John Shmyr comments: "We are very excited by the results we are seeing at HPM, and the team cannot wait to complete more work on the project - it has amazing potential that is now being realized. If the mineralization at PYC continues at depth, then we may be looking at a sulphide body with significant tonnage potential. We look forward to commencing our first drill program on the project since 2009."

The thickness of the PYC mineralization has yet to be confirmed by drilling but was systematically tested with backpack drilling at one location where it was determined to be approximately 59 metres wide. The mineralization was split between two parallel limbs (28 metres and 31 metres wide) that were separated by 30 metres of unmineralized gabbro, but other locations appear to consist of a single, thicker horizon. The depth extent of the mineralization is currently unknown, but preliminary geophysical modelling suggests it extends to at least 300 metres depth, basically the detection limit of the EM survey. Murchison has submitted an 8 kg preliminary metallurgical sample collected from PYC during the prospecting program to the Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) for QEMSCAN analysis and preliminary flotation tests to determine the host mineral of the nickel mineralization as well as a preliminary flowsheet for the recovery of the contained nickel, copper, and cobalt. Murchison expects to receive these results soon.