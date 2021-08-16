DGAP-Ad-hoc: Brockhaus Capital Management AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast Brockhaus Capital Management AG: Significant increase of the pro forma forecast for fiscal year 2021 16-Aug-2021 / 14:21 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

As a result of the acquisition of Bikeleasing-Service GmbH & Co. KG (together with ist affiliated companies "Bikeleasing"), BCM AG is raising its pro forma forecast significantly and now expects for fiscal year 2021 pro forma revenue of between €125m and €135m (previously between €120m and €130m) and an adjusted pro forma EBITDA of between €42m and €46m (previously approx. €34m). This corresponds to an adjusted pro forma EBITDA margin between 31% and 37% (previously between 26% and 28%).

On June 16, 2021, BCM AG published a pro forma forecast for fiscal year 2021 in connection with the signing of a purchase agreement for the acquisition of Bikeleasing, which, however, was subject to considerable uncertainty as an IFRS conversion as part of the transaction was still outstanding. In view of the fact that the conversion of financials to IFRS has progressed to an advanced stage, BCM AG updates its pro forma forecast for the fiscal year 2021 accordingly.

The forecast performance indicators are pro forma values under full consolidation of Bikeleasing. This means that earnings of the Group are presented as if the acquisition of Bikeleasing had already taken place on January 1, 2021. The pro forma forecast is subject to closing of the acquisition in the current fiscal year. There still are uncertainties regarding the IFRS conversion of Bikeleasing as well as conditions precedent to the transaction such as the successful completion of a qualifying holding procedure by the Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht ("BaFin") and the transaction is subject to financing. For definitions of alternative performance measures, please refer to page 73 of the 2020 Annual Report of BCM AG, which can be found at https://ir.bcm-ag.com/websites/brockhaus/English/3000/publications.htm ....

BCM Group will publish its half-year financial report H1 2021 on August 16, 2021. The report can be found on the Company's website www.bcm-ag.com in the Investors - Publications section.

