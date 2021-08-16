checkAd

North Carolina Virtual Academy Ready to Help Students Get Back on Track

North Carolina Virtual Academy (NCVA), a full-time, online public school serving students in grades K-12 throughout the state, is ready to kick off the new school year and give students an education option designed to help them reach their full potential. NCVA students and teachers open their laptops to start the 2021-2022 school year today, August 16.

“Last year was rough for a lot of North Carolina families, but NCVA can provide that consistency parents need for their child’s growth and education,” said Marcia Simmons, head of school for NCVA. “And we can help give your student a leg up on their next level of education too!”

Students who attend NCVA can earn Dual Credits towards their college career. The Career & College Promise program allows eligible NCVA high school students to enroll in college classes at North Carolina community colleges and universities. Students can earn college credits while still in high school, giving them a head start in their state and potentially saving them thousands of dollars in college tuition costs.

For most parents, the new school year comes with cautious optimism. Many families realized during the pandemic that attending school online is a safe alternative that allows them to focus on their child’s future. According to a recent survey by Stride, Inc., 91 percent of parents agree that it’s important for their children to have multiple school options, including full-time online or a hybrid model that blends online and in-person learning. And almost two-thirds of parents would consider full-time online public school after their 2020 pandemic-driven virtual education experience.

Students choose online learning for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the flexibility to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs while maintaining a focus on academics. NCVA’s online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

NCVA is still accepting enrollments for the 2021-2022 school year. To learn more and how to enroll, visit NCVA, or download the Stride K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices - where families can enroll, prepare for the first day of school, and monitor students’ academic progress throughout the school year.

About North Carolina Virtual Academy

North Carolina Virtual Academy (NCVA) is a full-time online public charter school authorized by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction that serves students in grades K-12. As an authorized public charter school program in North Carolina, NCVA is tuition-free, and gives families the choice to access curriculum and tools provided by Stride Inc. (NYSE: LRN). For more information about NCVA, visit ncva.k12.com.

