checkAd

Jupiter Wellness Applies for IND number from the US Food and Drug Administration

Autor: Accesswire
16.08.2021, 14:30  |  31   |   |   

Following positive results from the JW-100 investigator initiated trials for Eczema, Jupiter Wellness to commence US FDA programJUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW), today announced it has requested an …

Following positive results from the JW-100 investigator initiated trials for Eczema, Jupiter Wellness to commence US FDA program

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW), today announced it has requested an IND number from the US Federal Drug Administration in preparation for a pre-IND submission to review preclinical and clinical studies for the use of JW-100 in the treatment of patients with mild to moderate eczema.

The preparation of the pre-IND briefing document has been co-ordinated by a team of scientific, clinical and regulatory experts at Applied Biology Inc., (Irvine, CA) in concert with pharmaceutical and manufacturing expertise at Jupiter Wellness Inc.

Jupiter Wellness previously reported that in a double-blinded, placebo controlled clinical trial of 55 patients using JW-100 was shown to significantly reduce ISGA scores in 50% of adult patients suffering from eczema after two weeks of use.

"The request of an IND number and filing of an IND is a natural step forward as we expand our clinical program and ultimately seek FDA approval for a prescription medicine for the treatment of eczema" said Dr Glynn Wilson, Chief Scientific Officer at Jupiter Wellness. "Jupiter Wellness is committed to providing rapid-and-consistent relief for the majority of people suffering from eczema."

About Jupiter Wellness
Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) is a leading developer of skin care therapeutics and treatments. The Company's product pipeline of enhanced skin care therapeutics focuses on the endocannabinoid system to address indications including eczema, burns, herpes cold sores, and skin cancer. Jupiter generates revenue from a growing line of proprietary over-the-counter skincare products including its CaniSun™ sunscreen and other wellness brands sold through www.cbdcaring.com.

For additional information, please visit www.jupiterwellness.com. The Company's public filings can be found at www.Sec.gov.

Safe Harbor Statement
To the extent any statements contained in this presentation of Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (the "Company") contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the information that are based upon beliefs of, and information currently available to, the company's management as well as estimates and assumptions made by the company's management. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historic or current facts. When used in this presentation the words "estimate," "expect," intend," believe," plan," "anticipate," "projected" and other words or the negative of these terms and similar expressions as they relate to the company or the company's management identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current view of the company with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors relating to the company's industry, its operations and results of operations and any businesses that may be acquired by the company. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended, or planned. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the company cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the security laws of the United States, the company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

Investor & Public Relations Contact Info
Phone: 561-244-7100
Email: info@JupiterWellness.com

SOURCE: Jupiter Wellness, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659778/Jupiter-Wellness-Applies-for-IND-num ...

Jupiter Wellness Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jupiter Wellness Applies for IND number from the US Food and Drug Administration Following positive results from the JW-100 investigator initiated trials for Eczema, Jupiter Wellness to commence US FDA programJUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW), today announced it has requested an …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Empower Clinics Unveils “The Medi-Collective” National Clinic Brand, Logos, Trademarks and ...
Link Global Technologies Signs a Definitive Agreement to Begin Building the Initial 10MW Site With ...
SPI Energy Strengthens Solar4America Team with Appointment of Former Tesla/Solar City Sales ...
i3 Energy PLC Announces Operational and Financial Update
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers Assigns Review Officer to Pebble Administrative Appeal
Southern Energy Corp. First Day of Dealings on AIM
Charlie's Holdings Reports Continued Operating and Financial Improvements for Second Quarter 2021
SUIC’s Investments and Participates in the Pre-IPO Financing of Sinoway International, Joining ...
Graphex Group Limited (GRFXY) Announces Corporate Update
QOEG Announces B2B Partnership with Nova Pathway Immigration
Titel
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Bird River Resources Inc. and Faraday Energy Inc. Announce the Extension of the Proposed Business ...
Jumia Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Yunhong CTI Ltd. Announces Agreement to Sell its Flexo Universal Business
Management Update
Adcore Revenue Increases 250% YoY for Second Quarter 2021
ZincX Resources Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB Market
Empower Clinics Provides Corporate Update On National Clinic Expansion
Naturally Splendid Orders Fourth Container of NATERA Plant Based Foods
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Six Advisers With Focus Firms Named to the 2021 List of Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Komo Plant-Based Foods Appoints Plant-Based Veteran Sherrie Bobojevic to Advisory Board
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
26.07.21Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $32.5 Million Follow-On Offering of Common Stock and Warrants for Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW).
Accesswire | Analysen
26.07.21Jupiter Wellness Closes $32.5 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Accesswire | Analysen
22.07.21Jupiter Wellness Prices $32.5 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Accesswire | Analysen
19.07.21Jupiter Wellness Announces Multi-Year Distribution Agreement with Rigour International for Expansion in Asia
Accesswire | Analysen