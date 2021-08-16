checkAd

DGAP-News AKASOL opens Gigafactory 1: Europe's largest factory for commercial-vehicle battery systems

AKASOL opens Gigafactory 1: Europe's largest factory for commercial-vehicle battery systems

AKASOL opens Gigafactory 1: Europe's largest factory for commercial-vehicle battery systems

  • Official opening ceremony with Tarek Al-Wazir, Hessian Minister of Economics, and other guests of honor
  • State-of-the-art production lines offer a production capacity of up to 5 GWh
  • 20,000-square-meter campus includes state-of-the-art production halls and open-plan office concept
  • Further expansion planned for adjoining areas

Darmstadt, Germany, August 16, 2021 - AKASOL AG held a ceremony with more than 160 guests in attendance to open its Gigafactory 1, Europe's largest factory for commercial-vehicle battery systems. The state-of-the-art factory has a production capacity of up to 1 GWh in the first phase of its expansion and will gradually expand to 2.5 GWh by late 2022. In addition to Tarek Al-Wazir, Hessian Minister of Economics, Energy, Transport and Housing, numerous representatives from politics and business were in attendance at the opening ceremony. Peter Altmaier, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy, congratulated AKASOL in a personal video message.

"The opening of Gigafactory 1 is an important milestone in our company history. Here in Darmstadt, in a highly automated and extremely advanced production facility, we produce high-performance lithium-ion battery modules and systems that provide an important key for the transportation and energy transition. We are particularly proud of the appraisal and recognition of this important milestone by numerous high-profile guests among our customers and suppliers, by the top management of our new main shareholder BorgWarner, and by representatives from the political arena, particularly Federal Minister Peter Altmaier and Hessian State Minister of Economics Tarek Al-Wazir. The course has now been set to continue our growth as a driver of innovation in electromobility, even more dynamically than before," AKASOL CEO Sven Schulz remarked.

