Applebee’s and Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation Team Up to “Crush” Childhood Cancer

This summer marks the 17th year that Applebee’s has partnered with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation to help fund childhood cancer research and family support programs - but this year, they’re setting out to “crush” it. Starting today and through September 19th, guests can support the cause in a variety of ways, including donating at their neighborhood restaurant or ordering from home and adding a $1 or $5 donation at check out on applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app.*

Applebee’s and Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation Team Up to “Crush” Childhood Cancer (Photo: Business Wire)

To help Applebee’s meet the goal of raising $1.5 million, anyone across the country can join the fight to “crush” childhood cancer by joining the #CrushALemonChallenge. Joining the challenge is easy! Just come up with the most unique way to crush a lemon, take a video of it and share it to Instagram tagging @Applebees and using #CrushALemonChallenge and #AlexsLemonade in the caption.

Those looking for even more ways to participate can celebrate National Lemonade Day on August 20th by purchasing a lemonade or fruit flavored lemonade at their neighborhood Applebee’s. Twenty-five cents from each lemonade or fruit flavored lemonade sold will be donated to Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, so drink up!

“After 17 years, we are proud to continue our partnership with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation to help in the fight against pediatric cancer,” said John Cywinski, Applebee’s President. “Through our work with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, our team has helped raise more than $11.5 million to help our littlest neighbors and their families, and we hope to raise even more this year. With our latest #CrushALemonChallenge, we are calling on our guests and team members around the country to help us raise awareness of Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation. Together, we can help crush childhood cancer.”

Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation was established in 2005 to continue the mission of four-year-old Alexandra “Alex” Scott. While fighting her own battle against cancer, Alex set up a lemonade stand in her front yard to raise money for doctors to “help other kids, like they helped me” and find a cure for all childhood cancers. One in 285 children will be diagnosed with cancer by the time they turn 201 and yet pediatric cancer research is vastly and consistently underfunded.

