ROCCAT’s Studio-Grade Torch Microphone for Gamers, Streamers, and Aspiring Creators Now Available Worldwide

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.08.2021, 14:30  |  36   |   |   

ROCCAT, Turtle Beach’s (Nasdaq: HEAR) award-winning, Hamburg, Germany-based PC peripheral brand, today announced the Torch Microphone is now available for purchase. The Torch is ROCCAT’s all-new USB microphone designed to deliver studio-grade performance for gamers, streamers, and aspiring creators. The Torch’s audio setup is driver-free, and the high-quality mic offers an array of professional features, including 24-bit audio quality, a dual condenser design, latency-free Mic Monitoring, and a built-in pop filter. Additionally, the Torch is compatible with a myriad of shock mounts, boom arms, and other accessories. The Torch also includes ROCCAT’s acclaimed AIMO RGB lighting through NEON – the brand’s all-new device and ecosystem software suite, and distinct lighting zones that change color depending on the microphone mode. ROCCAT’s Torch USB microphone is available today at participating retailers worldwide and from www.roccat.com for a MSRP of $99.99.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210816005161/en/

ROCCAT's all-new Torch USB microphone delivers studio-grade recording performance for $99.99 and is available at participating retailers worldwide. (Photo: Business Wire)

ROCCAT's all-new Torch USB microphone delivers studio-grade recording performance for $99.99 and is available at participating retailers worldwide. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Just like the rest of ROCCAT’s portfolio, the Torch is a sophisticated, intuitive, and truly unique product. It’s a mic that streamers and aspiring creators can start and grow with as they achieve their streaming goals,” said René Korte, ROCCAT Founder and General Manager for PC peripherals at Turtle Beach. “The Torch’s overall offering for $99 make it a top choice for anyone looking for great high-quality microphone, and the studio-grade performance and features make it the perfect companion to grow with aspiring creators as they turn into fulltime streamers. Plus, ROCCAT fans can now complete their full ROCCAT desktop setup with a high-quality microphone that ensures they always sound flawless, while looking just as sleek and alluring as our keyboards, mice, and other accessories.”

ROCCAT’s Torch USB microphone features a dual condenser design offering 24-bit audio with up to 48kHz sampling, ensuring a wide range of voices can be captured and perfectly broadcast. From simple whispers to loud and heated in-game reactions, the Torch delivers broadcast-quality sound for any content creator. The Torch comes with three pre-selected pick-up patterns for an effortless out-of-the-box experience. Users will be able to choose between Cardioid – perfect for gaming and streaming; Stereo – great for vocals and instruments; and the Torch’s exclusive Whisper pattern – for when you must be at your quietest, but still be heard.

