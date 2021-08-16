checkAd

Hyliion Names Dennis M. Gallagher as Chief Operating Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.08.2021   

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) (“Hyliion”), a leader in electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 commercial semi-trucks, has announced that Dennis M. Gallagher has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer. Gallagher brings over 20 years of experience leading high-performing business units with a focus on global manufacturing and commercial vehicles. He will oversee aspects of Hyliion’s commercialization process.

Dennis M. Gallagher (Photo: Business Wire)

Dennis’ experience in the heavy-duty commercial vehicle space will be invaluable as we continue to expand and achieve important milestones in our commercialization efforts, and we are pleased to bring an executive of his caliber on board,” said Hyliion CEO Thomas Healy. “He is a seasoned and trusted leader with a laser focus on operational excellence. As COO, he will work closely with me and the rest of our leadership team and will be responsible for implementing industry-leading operational practices to optimize our robust Hypertruck ERX commercialization process.”

Gallagher has extensive background in strategic planning, growth initiatives, and process implementation in the commercial vehicle and automation industries. He joins Hyliion from Jacobs Vehicle Systems, where he served as President of the industry-leading supplier to the heavy-duty commercial truck market. Previously in his career, he has held executive roles within Danaher and Fortive where he successfully led a number of global business units. Gallagher graduated from the University of Lowell with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering.

Gallagher also brings a deep network of relationships with market leading commercial OEMs. He knows industry leaders well and these relationships will be valuable for Hyliion to leverage as it continues upon its path to commercialization.

Gallagher said, “I am excited to join the Hyliion team at this important point in the company’s evolution and to help capitalize on the enormous potential of our proprietary technology. I am energized by the company’s mission and grateful for the opportunity to drive our vision forward by bringing Hyliion products from manufacturers to commercial fleets.”

About Hyliion

Hyliion’s mission is to reduce the carbon intensity and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of Class 8 commercial trucks by being a leading provider of electrified powertrain solutions. Leveraging advanced software algorithms and data analytics capabilities, Hyliion offers fleets an easy, efficient system to decrease fuel and operating expenses while seamlessly integrating with their existing fleet operations. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Hyliion designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions that are designed to be installed on most major Class 8 commercial trucks, with the goal of transforming the commercial transportation industry’s environmental impact at scale. For more information, visit www.hyliion.com.

