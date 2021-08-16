checkAd

NCR Supporting Restaurant Recovery with Donation to Elevate Together

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a leading enterprise technology provider, today announced a donation of $200,000 to Elevate Together, a nonprofit initiative designed to create growth and prosperity for Black and Hispanic communities.

The donation was made by the NCR Foundation, a founding partner of Elevate Together, which is powered by Round It Up America (RIUA). NCR’s donation is being used to award cash grants to minority-owned businesses in the Atlanta region.

“We want to do what we can to support the restaurant industry as it finds its footing after a difficult year,” said Dirk Izzo, president and general manager, NCR Hospitality. “We are honored to collaborate with Elevate Together and Round It Up America to support the hospitality industry.”

“We are very excited and honored to have the NCR Foundation as a founding partner for Elevate Together,” said Michelle McCarthy, executive director of RIUA. “NCR was our first point of sale partner and has been instrumental in supporting charitable causes for over 10 years.”

The NCR Aloha POS platform enables restaurant customers to donate to Round It Up America (RIUA) charities by selecting “Round It Up” when paying their bill. The total amount is automatically increased to the nearest dollar, with the difference going to the restaurant’s chosen charity. Since 2009, more than $5 million has been donated to nonprofit organizations through NCR’s platform.

NCR is a full end-to-end provider from order creation to payment settlement that brings together software, services and hardware -- trusted by more than 100,000 restaurants, including independent operators, domestic chains and international brands across the globe. NCR’s comprehensive offering includes the signature NCR Aloha POS platform, providing everything restaurants need to run their business, boost efficiency and increase growth.

To learn more about Elevate Together powered by Round It Up America, including how to participate as a minority-owned small business, visit ElevateTogether.org.

About Round It Up America

Round It Up America (RIUA) is a non-profit organization that provides participating businesses, known as RIUA Mission Partners, the opportunity for customers to donate when paying their bill. RIUA Mission Partners select their own charities based on causes that are important to their organization, team members and customers. Companies around the country are making a difference through this powerful platform for charitable giving. For more information please visit www.rounditupamerica.org.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail and hospitality industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 36,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

Web site: www.ncr.com
Twitter: @NCRCorporation
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ncrcorp
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ncr-corporation
YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/ncrcorporation

