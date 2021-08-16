Unisync Reports 20% Revenue Increase in Q3 2021

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unisync Corp. (“Unisync" or the “Company”) (TSX:"UNI") (OTCQX: “USYNF”) reports consolidated revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2021, of $20.7 million up 20% over the same quarter in 2020. This result was well below what could be expected with our key customers at full staffing levels but compares positively to revenues of $17.2 million in the same quarter last year when the Company realized the full impact of shutdowns on its customers need for employee operational clothing and accessories.



Adjusted EBITDA (comprehensive income before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, share-based payment, and acquisition related costs) was $0.3 million for Q3 2021, after nominal support of $0.3 million from the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy program (“CEWS”). This compares to a loss of $0.4 million for the same quarter in fiscal 2020 during which $0.9 million was received from CEWS. The benefit derived from the Q3 2021 subsidy was offset by one-time termination costs associated with rationalization of the Company’s senior management structure. With a $5.1 million or 7% decrease in revenue for the 9 months ended June 30, 2021, associated EBITDA was $3.5 million versus $3.7 million for the same period in fiscal 2020. EBITDA does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers and should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for financial information reported under IFRS.