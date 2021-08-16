checkAd

Cellectar Announces Manufacturing and Supply Agreement with Evergreen Theragnostics for CLR-131, now known as iopofosine I-131

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.08.2021, 14:30  |  21   |   |   

Evergreen to provide clinical and commercial supply of iopofosine I-131 (also known as CLR 131)

Agreement adds second manufacturer and expands Cellectar’s current supply capabilities

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer, today announced that it has entered into a commercial manufacturing and supply agreement with Evergreen Theragnostics, a global radiopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) based in Springfield, NJ. The company also announced that the United States Adopted Names Council (USAN) has approved the use of “iopofosine I-131” as the generic name for CLR-131.

The agreement with Evergreen provides long term commercial supply of iopofosine I-131 and supply of clinical study material for Cellectar’s pivotal study in Waldenstrom’s macroglobulinemia (WM) as well as ongoing Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical studies. Evergreen will conduct process development and validation of additional large scale commercial quantities of iopofosine I-131 at its newly constructed, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility designed specifically for radiopharmaceutical manufacturing, including therapeutic and diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals.

“Establishing a collaboration with a strong partner capable of supplying clinical and commercial scale quantities of iopofosine I-131 is another important advancement in our iopofosine I-131 product development and commercialization plan,” said James Caruso, president and CEO of Cellectar. “Evergreen has tremendous expertise as a leading radiopharmaceutical contract manufacturer, and their location in New Jersey provides strategic logistical advantages including favorable distribution for both the U.S. and ex-U.S. markets. Importantly, this collaboration expands upon our current supply capabilities with our existing CDMO, allows future development and supply of additional radiotherapeutic programs in development and continues to pave the way for Cellectar to meet the potential market demand for iopofosine I-131 upon approval.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cellectar Announces Manufacturing and Supply Agreement with Evergreen Theragnostics for CLR-131, now known as iopofosine I-131 Evergreen to provide clinical and commercial supply of iopofosine I-131 (also known as CLR 131) Agreement adds second manufacturer and expands Cellectar’s current supply capabilities FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Cellectar …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TGS Management Change
Core One Labs Applauds TheraPsil on Its Submission to Health Canada
DSV, 904 - COMPLETION OF THE ACQUISITION OF AGILITY’S GLOBAL INTEGRATED LOGISTICS BUSINESS
Basilea erhält von BARDA zusätzliche USD 4.3 Mio. zur Unterstützung des ...
PowerTap Provides Update on Its Blue Hydrogen Technology and How It Fits within the Draft US ...
NB Private Equity: Total Return NAV per share Increased 1.5% During July 2021
BOSS Revolution Offers No-Fee Money Transfers and Special Calling Rates to Haiti After Destructive ...
Teck Donates $150,000 to Support British Columbia Wildfire Relief Efforts
GLE Appoints Chief Executive Officer
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
DarkPulse, Inc. Acquires Optilan, Solidifying the Company’s Operations Globally
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board