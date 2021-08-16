checkAd

GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC. LAUNCHES BEYOND BLOCKCHAIN APP ON APPLE APP STORE

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.08.2021, 14:30   

New York, NY, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (GTII:OTCQB) Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCQB: GTII) (“GTII” or the “Company”), www.gtii-us.com, a Nevada corporation, announced today that its new iOS App, Beyond Blockchain: Buy Crypto, has launched and is available for download on the Apple App Store. The app is the mobile version of the BeyondBlockchain.us website and will enable mobile traders to enjoy all the security and features of their BeyondBlockchain.us accounts on the go.

The Beyond Blockchain: Buy Crypto app gives registered users 24 hours/7 days-a -week access to their accounts and the trading platform. It allows them to trade the top cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Chainlink (LINK) and other tokens. Similar to the web-based platform, this app allows trading against multiple Fiat and Crypto currencies. In addition to providing to-use advanced trading tools, the app provides access to the company’s web-based Customer Support. Further, new users can create accounts directly from the mobile app. Click on the link to download the Beyond Blockchain: Buy Crypto app: https://apps.apple.com/ca/app/beyond-blockchain-buy-crypto/id158042688 ...

David Reichman, CEO of GTII, commented “We are excited to finally launch the mobile version of our trading platform Beyond Blockchain. Our intent and plan throughout this entire process has been to forge ahead quickly and efficiently, with our team on the ground making sure that all standards have been met during the process that led to our approval by Apple. We are very pleased with the result.”

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward looking statements that are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including but not limited to the risk that we will not be able to find and acquire businesses and assets that will enable us to become profitable. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company's most recent SEC filings. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our development stage, noting that there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. New lines of business may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s), the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time.

Words such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” “might,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” “believe,” “expect,” “aim,” “goal,” “target,” “objective,” “likely” or similar expressions that convey the prospective nature of events or outcomes generally indicate forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of this press release. Unless legally required, we undertake no obligation to update, modify or withdraw any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Mike King
Princeton Research, Inc.
3887 Pacific Street, Las Vegas NV
702.338.2700


Disclaimer

