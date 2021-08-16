checkAd

Nemaura Medical Reports Financial Results and Provides Business Update for the First Fiscal Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.08.2021, 14:30  |  25   |   |   

Loughborough, England, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nemaura Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRD) (“Nemaura” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices and supporting personalized lifestyle coaching programs, today provides a business update and releases its financial results for the first fiscal quarter, ended June 30, 2021, of fiscal 2022.

Recent Corporate Highlights:

  • Launched a digital healthcare subscription service in the U.S. under the brand name BEATdiabetes, targeted at over 25 million people with Type 2 diabetes and 88 million people with pre-diabetes in the U.S.
  • Received positive feedback from the first users of sugarBEAT as part of the soft launch in the UK, leading to purchase order for 200,000 sensors and a rolling purchase order forecast for 2 million sensors over the next 2 years.
  • In discussions with several third parties regarding regional and global partnerships for sugarBEAT and the BEATdiabetes program.
  • Repurposed sugarBEAT as a Continuous Temperature Monitor (CTM), and a technical file has since been prepared in readiness for submission and approvals in the U.S. and EU.
  • Developed a metabolic health digital ecosystem combined with glucose monitoring targeting the obesity and pre-diabetes markets, with launch planned by the end of 2021 calendar year.

“Following positive results from a soft launch, we believe we are on the cusp of commercializing sugarBEAT in the UK and recognizing revenue from our licensee. Additionally, we expect to launch sugarBEAT in other EU countries, as well as in the Middle East, through regional partnerships. Diabetes is a worldwide health crisis, and our non-invasive, needle-free CGM is an innovative solution for patients with both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, as well as those with pre-diabetes,” commented Dr. Faz Chowdhury, CEO of Nemaura Medical. “In the U.S., our on-going and planned pilot programs with BEATdiabetes continue to progress favourably. We are eager to address the worldwide diabetes crisis and commercialize our proprietary solutions in meaningful volumes, and wish for healthier lives for all struggling with diabetes. As we progress with our corporate, clinical, and regulatory milestones, we will provide future investor updates.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nemaura Medical Reports Financial Results and Provides Business Update for the First Fiscal Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 Loughborough, England, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Nemaura Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRD) (“Nemaura” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TGS Management Change
Core One Labs Applauds TheraPsil on Its Submission to Health Canada
DSV, 904 - COMPLETION OF THE ACQUISITION OF AGILITY’S GLOBAL INTEGRATED LOGISTICS BUSINESS
Basilea erhält von BARDA zusätzliche USD 4.3 Mio. zur Unterstützung des ...
PowerTap Provides Update on Its Blue Hydrogen Technology and How It Fits within the Draft US ...
NB Private Equity: Total Return NAV per share Increased 1.5% During July 2021
BOSS Revolution Offers No-Fee Money Transfers and Special Calling Rates to Haiti After Destructive ...
Teck Donates $150,000 to Support British Columbia Wildfire Relief Efforts
GLE Appoints Chief Executive Officer
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
DarkPulse, Inc. Acquires Optilan, Solidifying the Company’s Operations Globally
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board