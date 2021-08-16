Nemaura Medical Reports Financial Results and Provides Business Update for the First Fiscal Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

Launched a digital healthcare subscription service in the U.S. under the brand name BEATdiabetes, targeted at over 25 million people with Type 2 diabetes and 88 million people with pre-diabetes in the U.S.

Received positive feedback from the first users of sugarBEAT as part of the soft launch in the UK, leading to purchase order for 200,000 sensors and a rolling purchase order forecast for 2 million sensors over the next 2 years.

In discussions with several third parties regarding regional and global partnerships for sugarBEAT and the BEATdiabetes program.

Repurposed sugarBEAT as a Continuous Temperature Monitor (CTM), and a technical file has since been prepared in readiness for submission and approvals in the U.S. and EU.

Developed a metabolic health digital ecosystem combined with glucose monitoring targeting the obesity and pre-diabetes markets, with launch planned by the end of 2021 calendar year.



“Following positive results from a soft launch, we believe we are on the cusp of commercializing sugarBEAT in the UK and recognizing revenue from our licensee. Additionally, we expect to launch sugarBEAT in other EU countries, as well as in the Middle East, through regional partnerships. Diabetes is a worldwide health crisis, and our non-invasive, needle-free CGM is an innovative solution for patients with both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, as well as those with pre-diabetes,” commented Dr. Faz Chowdhury, CEO of Nemaura Medical. “In the U.S., our on-going and planned pilot programs with BEATdiabetes continue to progress favourably. We are eager to address the worldwide diabetes crisis and commercialize our proprietary solutions in meaningful volumes, and wish for healthier lives for all struggling with diabetes. As we progress with our corporate, clinical, and regulatory milestones, we will provide future investor updates.”