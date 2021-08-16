checkAd

EHang to Report First and Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results on Wednesday, August 25, 2021

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EHang Holdings Limited (“EHang” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EH), the world’s leading autonomous aerial vehicle (“AAV”) technology platform company, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 and the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, before the U.S. market opens.

EHang's management team will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM on August 25, 2021, Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

Please register in advance for the conference using the link provided below and dial in 10 minutes before the conference is scheduled to begin. Conference access information will be provided upon registration.

Participant Online Registration: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8598052

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until September 2, 2021. To access the replay, please reference the conference ID 8598052.

  Phone Number
International +61 2 8199 0299
United States +1 855 452 5696
+1 646 254 3697
Hong Kong +852 800963117
Mainland China +86 4006322162
+86 8008700205

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the company’s investors relations website at http://ir.ehang.com/.

About EHang

EHang (Nasdaq: EH) is the world's leading autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. Our mission is to make safe, autonomous, and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. EHang provides customers in various industries with AAV products and commercial solutions: air mobility (including passenger transportation and logistics), smart city management, and aerial media solutions. As the forerunner of cutting-edge AAV technologies and commercial solutions in the global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) industry, EHang continues to explore the boundaries of the sky to make flying technologies benefit our life in smart cities. For more information, please visit www.ehang.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to” and similar statements. Management has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While they believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management's control. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause EHang's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:

ir@ehang.com

In the U.S.: Julia@blueshirtgroup.com

In China: Susie@blueshirtgroup.com

Media Contact:

pr@ehang.com 





