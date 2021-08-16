checkAd

XpresSpa Group Announces the Release of the Treat Mobile App

The Treat Mobile App will provide curated travel, health and wellness updates, on-demand virtual care and additional premium benefits to those who sign up for a Treat Membership

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) (“XpresSpa” or the “Company”), a health and wellness company, today announced the release of the Treat mobile app. The Treat mobile app (searchable as “Treat Care,” in app stores), is available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store and will offer Treat’s original travel health and wellness content, in-airport appointment scheduling access to all users as Treat Wellness Centers open later this year, and special benefits for Treat memberships such as on-demand virtual care and a health wallet that can store Treat members’ vaccination card, test results, and other medical records.

Virtual care includes access to board-certified physicians to consult, diagnose and treat hundreds of conditions through secure in-app messaging, so members can have access to care anytime and anywhere without needing to go to a physical doctor’s office, or make an appointment.

“The launch of the Treat mobile app (Phase Two) is one of the major milestones in our three-phase plan to provide travelers with integrated health and wellness care at the tip of their fingers through Treat,” said Doug Satzman, XpresSpa Group CEO. “Combined with the June launch of treatcare.com (Phase One) and, Treat’s first brick and mortar location (Phase Three) scheduled for grand opening in Terminal 4 at JFK Airport this fall, our new app, rounds out our 360 degree offering for members and followers of our exciting new lifestyle brand. Travelers can return to travel responsibly with access to Treat in their pocket.”

At launch, the Treat membership will include access to unlimited on-demand virtual care, an annual COVID-19 PCR rapid test, an annual flu vaccination, access to Treat’s health wallet, and exclusive offers and discounts on many prescription drugs. As brick-and-mortar locations take root in airports, the app will also offer in-app scheduling to both Treat members and non-members. Membership is available in 3 and 12-month terms. In addition, due to regulatory requirements, a fee for service for each virtual patient session will be collected. Our commitment to our membership experience has led us to negotiate this fee as low as possible, down to $1 per visit.

